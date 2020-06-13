Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:34 PM

43 Apartments for rent in Liberty Lake, WA

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Liberty Lake
20 Units Available
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,174
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,417
1223 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
Liberty Lake
2 Units Available
Legacy Villas Phase 1
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 1 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
Liberty Lake
2 Units Available
Legacy Villas Phase 2
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 2 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Liberty Lake
Last updated June 13 at 12:36pm
Greenacres
2 Units Available
Barker Ridge
18517 E Boone Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1253 sqft
Barker Ridge is a luxurious apartment community located in the Spokane Valley area. We are located near the charming Liberty Lake neighborhood and within close proximity to the Spokane Valley Mall, where shopping and entertainment await.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Liberty Lake
1 Unit Available
23715 E 1st Ave
23715 East 1st Avenue, Spokane County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2900 sqft
Liberty Lk 4 Bed 3 Bath rancher close to Golf & Lake w/ Beach acc option - Classic Liberty Lake 4 Bedroom 3 Bath rancher just a block away from the golf course and 2 blocks from the public boat launch. Open floor plan with lots of natural light.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Liberty Lake
1 Unit Available
23204 East Clarke Street
23204 East Clarke Street, Spokane County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1400 sqft
Liberty Lake Luxury! 1 bed, 1 bath lower unit in Triplex with views of lake and BEACH ACCESS within walking distance! This unit features gas forced air, central A/C, appliances including microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Liberty Lake
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Greenacres
4 Units Available
Aspen
15821 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-90 in appealing Spokane Valley, Aspen Apartments with their one, two and three bedroom apartment floorplans are exactly what you have been searching for! Close to Spokane Valley Mall and CenterPlace Regional Event Center, Aspen Apartments
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Spokane Valley
23 Units Available
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1230 sqft
From the moment you step out of our door and your feet hit the trailhead, you hear the river running and you remember why you chose Spokane Valley in the first place. This is The River House - inspired apartments set directly on Centennial Trail.
Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
Greenacres
4 Units Available
Mirabolante Apartments
16102 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
992 sqft
Mirabolante Apartments is located at 16102 E. Broadway Ave Spokane Valley, WA and is managed by Rudeen Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Spokane Valley
21 Units Available
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
$945
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1045 sqft
A stone's throw from the Spokane River and close to outdoor recreation along the Centennial Trail. Entertain on the patio or balcony. Pets welcome. Stainless steel appliances, gym, pool, and in-suite dishwasher.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Spokane Valley
5 Units Available
The Homestead
15720 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Homestead Apartments are located in the heart of the Spokane Valley, just between Downtown Spokane and Coeur d' Alene. Units offer amenities like refrigerators, walk-in closets, fireplaces, laundry and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Greenacres
6 Units Available
Brookline Townhomes
1317 N Arcade St, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
Well-appointed homes with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and extra storage. Dogs and cats allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-90 for easy transportation. Run errands at nearby Sullivan Square Shopping Center.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Veradale
1 Unit Available
1324 N Best
1324 North Best Road, Spokane Valley, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
1324 N Best Available 06/16/20 $2,000- 4 Bd / 2 Ba Home in Spokane Valley Near Valley Mall - This 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home is located in the Spokane Valley near the Spokane Valley Mall, I-90 and shopping areas! Split level entry with two (2) bedrooms

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenacres
1 Unit Available
19 N. Conklin Rd.
19 North Conklin Road, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1217 sqft
19 N. Conklin Rd. Available 06/14/20 VERADALE HOME ON 1/4 ACRE - 3 BED, 1 BATH W/ 1 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with space to spread out.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
Greenacres
1 Unit Available
713 N Jakeman Ln
713 N Jakeman Ln, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1600 sqft
Beautiful, spacious newer townhouse on a quiet street with all new homes around. With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this well-appointed home features comfortable living with: - Open floor plan on the main floor with high ceilings.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Greenacres
1 Unit Available
16108 E. Broadway
16108 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
Downstairs 2 Bedrom Duplex - Such a great location to live in! Easy access to I-90, shopping, and food.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Greenacres
1 Unit Available
17419 E. 3rd Ave.
17419 East 3rd Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
980 sqft
17419 E. 3rd Ave. Available 04/10/20 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - SPOKANE VALLEY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this recently updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Spokane Valley with plenty of outdoor space, available now.

1 of 17

Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd.
18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1942 sqft
Beautiful new construction home.
Results within 10 miles of Liberty Lake
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Spokane Valley
1 Unit Available
Farr Court Apartments
210 S Farr Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
916 sqft
Whether it is a restful escape from the hustle and bustle, or the convenience provided by a great location and desired amenities, Farr Court has it all! Our comfortable one and two bedroom apartment homes combine the exceptional outdoor beauty of
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Opportunity
7 Units Available
Whimsical Pig
13303 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly apartments at The Whimsical Pig provide the ultimate refuge from a hectic world.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Spokane Valley
5 Units Available
Eagle Rock
12423 E Mansfield Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$990
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1306 sqft
Close to E Indiana Avenue and Highway 27. Stylish living community with a tennis court, a clubhouse and a basketball court. Homes have a range, a refrigerator, in-unit laundry and carpet.
Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
7 Units Available
Riverside at Coyote Rock
12007 E Coyote Rock Dr, Spokane County, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Introducing luxury surrounded by nature! Riverside at Coyote Rock offers unparalleled seclusion along the beautiful Spokane River and the Centennial Trail.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,172
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,572
1230 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Spokane Valley
2 Units Available
Appleway Terrace
10108 E Appleway Blvd, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is near the park and lake. On-site gym, pool, and ample parking. Each home features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community.

Median Rent in Liberty Lake

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Liberty Lake is $926, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,226.
Studio
$787
1 Bed
$926
2 Beds
$1,226
3+ Beds
$1,762
City GuideLiberty Lake
Liberty Lake was originally named Lake Grier, but was later re-named after a Frenchman from Canada. Etienne Eduard Laliberte, who came to Liberty Lake in 1871, changed his name to Stephen Liberty prior to becoming the namesake of this Washington city.

Liberty Lake, Washington is a suburb of Spokane. Getting to Spokane takes less than a 20 minute drive with no traffic, so if its proximity to a major city you seek, consider calling Liberty Lake home. Its history dates before the 1800s when it was inhabited by Native Americans, and the population stands at around 7,591. Its 6.14 square miles run along the Idaho border and Interstate 90 cuts right through. The city has doubled in growth since the 2000 census, thanks in part to its top industries: construction, manufacturing, and wholesale trade.

Moving to Liberty Lake

Renters will be happy to hear that the city has a decent amount of single family homes, townhouses, and apartment complexes. Partial to apartments? Most of the apartment complexes are scattered throughout the city, so your search needn't be confined to a small radius. You can find a studio to rent and there are 1 or 2 bedroom apartments for rent as well. Not to worry if you need some space -- it is possible to find single family homes, so you should be able to find a house to rent. The cost of living is just a bit higher here compared to Washington averages, but the residents here consider it a worthy expense given the awesome views and friendly people.

Preparation for the Big Day

The good news? Spokane does have public transportation that services Liberty Lake. You can also walk some places (the city has a walk score of 34.4%), though for the most part you will need a bike or car to get around.

Allow yourself four to eight weeks for preparing this move to search for rental property. Want to avoid surprises? Go ahead and run your own credit report ahead of time to deal with any derogatory blemishes. There's no need to try to explain stuff at the last minute when you can be prepared in advance. Be sure to have a copy of your ID, a security deposit, bank statements, and several copies of your pay stubs ready to verify.

You can be a do-it-yourself mover or spend a little bit of money to hire some pros. Surely your back will thank you if you choose the latter. It can't hurt to have a decent map of Liberty Lake, either.

Neighborhoods in Liberty Lake

Liberty Lake is its own neighborhood with some of the top apartment communities being Big Trout Lodge, Country Vista Apartments, and Bitterroot Lodge. There are a couple of areas within Liberty Lake that offer up specific characteristics and amenities.

Meadowwood: Meadowwood is a beautiful planned community. It stretches across 900 acres and has over 1200 homes. The neighborhood is build around Meadowwood Golf Course and includes a corporate and industrial park, a retail center, and Meadowwood Technology Campus.

Homestead: Just east of Meadowwood, Homestead is located near Valley View Golf Course and Pavilion Park. There are single family homes, townhouses and even duplexes.

Living in Liberty Lake

Even the biggest fan of Liberty Lake may want to explore boundaries at some point. If you need to get to a city bigger than Spokane, you can always travel to Seattle. History buffs may want to stick around, however: Liberty Lake is rich in history. In fact, Liberty Lake County Park is one of the oldest and largest parks in the state. There is more than enough room here for hiking, swimming, fishing, camping, boating, and picnics.

If you liked the scene from Ghost, you can do a great imitation at the Liberty Lake Pottery store, or if you want to meet some new people, head over to the Home Plate Bar and Grill or the True Legends Grill. Finding something to eat is not a problem. There are all kinds of eateries and restaurants, including the local wine club called Eau de Vie.

This is a very trendy suburb, so it should be no shock there is plenty of shopping in and around town. Oh, and Washington is the home of Starbucks -- so you know there's one located in Liberty Lake. There are also clothing boutiques and major hardware stores like The Home Depot. Several grocery stores are located in the surrounding area, but don't forget to check out the Liberty Lake Farmers Market for some fresh fruit and veggies.

Looking to take some strokes off your golf swing? You can choose the playfulness of indoor golf or something more serious like an 18-hole course. There are 3 golf courses in the city.

The City of Liberty Lake Recreation Services offers adult and youth sports and community events including river rafting, golf lessons, free tennis lessons, a running club, and a sports camp. Be sure to pick up a community events calendar because there are plenty of activities happening each season. There are also several facilities and areas that can be rented for special events.

Everybody loves festivals and celebrations. They create fun times and good memories -- something we're assuming you're game for. Liberty Lake Days Festival has a car show and a street dance right in the middle of downtown. You can buy a booth and register as a vendor and sell food, sculptures, clothes and nearly anything else. There are also plenty of carnival games and contests that offer you the opportunity to go home a big winner. Don't forget about some of the finest live entertainment you've ever seen. This festival is a big deal and it has some real heavy hitter sponsors, too.

The other big festival is the Winter Festival. This is real big community effort and it includes a canned food drive, photos with Santa, holiday pet photo contests, nighttime mini golf, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, sledding (yes, if there's snow on the ground), and a Christmas Lights Tour.

Liberty Lake is upbeat, hip, and trendy. It has beautiful green space and a gorgeous lake that create a balance for the nearby big cities. If modern suburbia sounds like a dream, it may be time to call this Washington city home!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Liberty Lake?
In Liberty Lake, the median rent is $787 for a studio, $926 for a 1-bedroom, $1,226 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,762 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Liberty Lake, check out our monthly Liberty Lake Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Liberty Lake?
Some of the colleges located in the Liberty Lake area include Gonzaga University, Spokane Falls Community College, North Idaho College, Eastern Washington University, and Spokane Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Liberty Lake?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Liberty Lake from include Spokane, Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, and Cheney.

