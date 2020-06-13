43 Apartments for rent in Liberty Lake, WA

Moving to Liberty Lake

Renters will be happy to hear that the city has a decent amount of single family homes, townhouses, and apartment complexes. Partial to apartments? Most of the apartment complexes are scattered throughout the city, so your search needn't be confined to a small radius. You can find a studio to rent and there are 1 or 2 bedroom apartments for rent as well. Not to worry if you need some space -- it is possible to find single family homes, so you should be able to find a house to rent. The cost of living is just a bit higher here compared to Washington averages, but the residents here consider it a worthy expense given the awesome views and friendly people.

Preparation for the Big Day

The good news? Spokane does have public transportation that services Liberty Lake. You can also walk some places (the city has a walk score of 34.4%), though for the most part you will need a bike or car to get around.

Allow yourself four to eight weeks for preparing this move to search for rental property. Want to avoid surprises? Go ahead and run your own credit report ahead of time to deal with any derogatory blemishes. There's no need to try to explain stuff at the last minute when you can be prepared in advance. Be sure to have a copy of your ID, a security deposit, bank statements, and several copies of your pay stubs ready to verify.

You can be a do-it-yourself mover or spend a little bit of money to hire some pros. Surely your back will thank you if you choose the latter. It can't hurt to have a decent map of Liberty Lake, either.