43 Apartments for rent in Liberty Lake, WA

Liberty Lake, Washington is a suburb of Spokane. Getting to Spokane takes less than a 20 minute drive with no traffic, so if its proximity to a major city you seek, consider calling Liberty Lake home. Its history dates before the 1800s when it was inhabited by Native Americans, and the population stands at around 7,591. Its 6.14 square miles run along the Idaho border and Interstate 90 cuts right through. The city has doubled in growth since the 2000 census, thanks in part to its top industries: construction, manufacturing, and wholesale trade.
Renters will be happy to hear that the city has a decent amount of single family homes, townhouses, and apartment complexes. Partial to apartments? Most of the apartment complexes are scattered throughout the city, so your search needn't be confined to a small radius. You can find a studio to rent and there are 1 or 2 bedroom apartments for rent as well. Not to worry if you need some space -- it is possible to find single family homes, so you should be able to find a house to rent. The cost of living is just a bit higher here compared to Washington averages, but the residents here consider it a worthy expense given the awesome views and friendly people.
Preparation for the Big Day
The good news? Spokane does have public transportation that services Liberty Lake. You can also walk some places (the city has a walk score of 34.4%), though for the most part you will need a bike or car to get around.
Allow yourself four to eight weeks for preparing this move to search for rental property. Want to avoid surprises? Go ahead and run your own credit report ahead of time to deal with any derogatory blemishes. There's no need to try to explain stuff at the last minute when you can be prepared in advance. Be sure to have a copy of your ID, a security deposit, bank statements, and several copies of your pay stubs ready to verify.
You can be a do-it-yourself mover or spend a little bit of money to hire some pros. Surely your back will thank you if you choose the latter. It can't hurt to have a decent map of Liberty Lake, either.
Liberty Lake is its own neighborhood with some of the top apartment communities being Big Trout Lodge, Country Vista Apartments, and Bitterroot Lodge. There are a couple of areas within Liberty Lake that offer up specific characteristics and amenities.
Meadowwood: Meadowwood is a beautiful planned community. It stretches across 900 acres and has over 1200 homes. The neighborhood is build around Meadowwood Golf Course and includes a corporate and industrial park, a retail center, and Meadowwood Technology Campus.
Homestead: Just east of Meadowwood, Homestead is located near Valley View Golf Course and Pavilion Park. There are single family homes, townhouses and even duplexes.
Even the biggest fan of Liberty Lake may want to explore boundaries at some point. If you need to get to a city bigger than Spokane, you can always travel to Seattle. History buffs may want to stick around, however: Liberty Lake is rich in history. In fact, Liberty Lake County Park is one of the oldest and largest parks in the state. There is more than enough room here for hiking, swimming, fishing, camping, boating, and picnics.
If you liked the scene from Ghost, you can do a great imitation at the Liberty Lake Pottery store, or if you want to meet some new people, head over to the Home Plate Bar and Grill or the True Legends Grill. Finding something to eat is not a problem. There are all kinds of eateries and restaurants, including the local wine club called Eau de Vie.
This is a very trendy suburb, so it should be no shock there is plenty of shopping in and around town. Oh, and Washington is the home of Starbucks -- so you know there's one located in Liberty Lake. There are also clothing boutiques and major hardware stores like The Home Depot. Several grocery stores are located in the surrounding area, but don't forget to check out the Liberty Lake Farmers Market for some fresh fruit and veggies.
Looking to take some strokes off your golf swing? You can choose the playfulness of indoor golf or something more serious like an 18-hole course. There are 3 golf courses in the city.
The City of Liberty Lake Recreation Services offers adult and youth sports and community events including river rafting, golf lessons, free tennis lessons, a running club, and a sports camp. Be sure to pick up a community events calendar because there are plenty of activities happening each season. There are also several facilities and areas that can be rented for special events.
Everybody loves festivals and celebrations. They create fun times and good memories -- something we're assuming you're game for. Liberty Lake Days Festival has a car show and a street dance right in the middle of downtown. You can buy a booth and register as a vendor and sell food, sculptures, clothes and nearly anything else. There are also plenty of carnival games and contests that offer you the opportunity to go home a big winner. Don't forget about some of the finest live entertainment you've ever seen. This festival is a big deal and it has some real heavy hitter sponsors, too.
The other big festival is the Winter Festival. This is real big community effort and it includes a canned food drive, photos with Santa, holiday pet photo contests, nighttime mini golf, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, sledding (yes, if there's snow on the ground), and a Christmas Lights Tour.
Liberty Lake is upbeat, hip, and trendy. It has beautiful green space and a gorgeous lake that create a balance for the nearby big cities. If modern suburbia sounds like a dream, it may be time to call this Washington city home!