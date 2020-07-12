/
/
/
opportunity
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
69 Apartments for rent in Opportunity, Spokane Valley, WA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Whimsical Pig
13303 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,381
1212 sqft
The pet-friendly apartments at The Whimsical Pig provide the ultimate refuge from a hectic world.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
48 Units Available
Broadway190
11813 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1045 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Ascend to new heights, Brodayway190 is perfectly situated in the center of it all.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Revere Ridge
10723 North Union Road, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
931 sqft
Located just off I-90 in Spokane Valley and close to the wealth of recreational and entertainment options in the greater Spokane area, Revere Ridge Apartments is a charming residential community that is calling your name! Beautifully landscaped
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3421 S. Glenn
3421 South Glenn Road, Spokane Valley, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1975 sqft
Beautiful Spokane Valley Home - Split Entry single family home. 2 Bedroom main, 2 Bedroom lower level and Family Room located in Basement - Finished Carpet & beautiful Hardwood Floors.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10806 E Nora Ave
10806 E Nora Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH DUPLEX - SPOKANE VALLEY - UPDATED!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, new updated duplex located in Spokane Valley off of University.
Results within 1 mile of Opportunity
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
5 Units Available
Eagle Rock
12423 E Mansfield Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to E Indiana Avenue and Highway 27. Stylish living community with a tennis court, a clubhouse and a basketball court. Homes have a range, a refrigerator, in-unit laundry and carpet.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3001 S Bolivar Road
3001 South Bolivar Road, Spokane Valley, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2655 sqft
3001 S Bolivar Road Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon! 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Rental - This 5 bedroom 3 bath Two story home sits on a spacious well maintained property. This home has a living space with lots of natural light and plenty of room to entertain.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
1214 N Marcus Rd
1214 N Marcus Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1184 sqft
Fresh paint throughout! Conveniently located split entry duplex puts you near shopping and I-90. 2 units available. Both have the same layout. The 1216 side has upgraded wood lvp flooring throughout and new oven/range and refrigerator.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2715 N. Whipple Ct
2715 N Whipple Ct, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Split Level Duplex in Beautiful Valley Cul-de-sac - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Duplex in Spokane Valley. All new interior; upgraded kitchen, new flooring. Deck. Fenced Back Yard. New Washer/Dryer included. Baseboard Electric. No A/C.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2725 S Bolivar
2725 South Bolivar Road, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath rancher in great south valley neighborhood - Amazing kept home in established south valley neighborhood that is turn key ready. 3 Bed 2 full bath on main floor with over 1300 sq/ft of space.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
310 N Raymond
310 N Raymond Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$795
629 sqft
*Bright and spacious, recently renovated 650 sq ft apartment in convenient Valley location. *Kitchen complete with all new appliances - stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher *Dining room off kitchen.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2318 S. Calvin Rd
2318 South Calvin Road, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1194 sqft
2318 S. Calvin Rd Available 06/11/20 Three Level Valley Home - Great Location! - This three-level home is tucked away in a cozy community in the Spokane Valley. Oversized corner lot, with lots of lush greenery and privacy.
Results within 5 miles of Opportunity
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
15 Units Available
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1045 sqft
A stone's throw from the Spokane River and close to outdoor recreation along the Centennial Trail. Entertain on the patio or balcony. Pets welcome. Stainless steel appliances, gym, pool, and in-suite dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
5 Units Available
The Homestead
15720 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1301 sqft
The Homestead Apartments are located in the heart of the Spokane Valley, just between Downtown Spokane and Coeur d' Alene. Units offer amenities like refrigerators, walk-in closets, fireplaces, laundry and more.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,377
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1230 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,116
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1230 sqft
From the moment you step out of our door and your feet hit the trailhead, you hear the river running and you remember why you chose Spokane Valley in the first place. This is The River House - inspired apartments set directly on Centennial Trail.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Somerset Meadows
4216 North Mcdonald Road, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1008 sqft
Somerset Meadows Apartments for rent in Spokane Valley offers pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes. Our community also includes assigned covered parking, large storage spaces, a heated swimming pool, and recreational game room.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
2 Units Available
Mirabolante Apartments
16102 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mirabolante Apartments is located at 16102 E. Broadway Ave Spokane Valley, WA and is managed by Rudeen Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
2 Units Available
Riverside at Coyote Rock
12007 E Coyote Rock Dr, Spokane County, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Introducing luxury surrounded by nature! Riverside at Coyote Rock offers unparalleled seclusion along the beautiful Spokane River and the Centennial Trail.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
4 Units Available
Brookline Townhomes
1317 N Arcade St, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
Well-appointed homes with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and extra storage. Dogs and cats allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-90 for easy transportation. Run errands at nearby Sullivan Square Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Aspen
15821 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1195 sqft
Just off I-90 in appealing Spokane Valley, Aspen Apartments with their one, two and three bedroom apartment floorplans are exactly what you have been searching for! Close to Spokane Valley Mall and CenterPlace Regional Event Center, Aspen Apartments
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18920 E. Riverwalk Ln.
18920 East Riverwalk Lane, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1512 sqft
18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. Available 08/21/20 3 BED, 3 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE!! SPOKANE VALLEY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 3 bath, two-story home in the desirable Riverwalk development.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
3014 N Willow Rd
3014 North Willow Road, Millwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1500 sqft
Completely remodeled 1500 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome. Millwood Park is located across the street and West Valley High School and Argonne Village are within a 1/2 mile.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
1917 N Harmony Ln
1917 North Harmony Lane, Spokane Valley, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
1810 sqft
Conveniently located split entry home is just minutes to the Centennial Trail, shopping and I-90.