Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM

71 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Nevada - Lidgerwood
15 Units Available
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
Chief Garry Park
5 Units Available
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
North Indian Trail
10 Units Available
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct., Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,572
1230 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
North Indian Trail
5 Units Available
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1338 sqft
Beautiful apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool, gym, playground, parking and media center. Excellent location. Near Pacific Park, STCU, Foodmart, JJ's Bar and Delo's Pizza. Pet-friendly.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Moran Prairie
30 Units Available
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1135 sqft
Short drive from Route 195 and I-90. Extensive living community includes landscaped gardens, a children's playground, a pool and a gym. Homes have a patio or balcony, a dishwasher, carpet and a bathtub.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Rockwood
1 Unit Available
1317 South Garfield Street
1317 South Garfield Street, Spokane, WA
Lovely older home in charming South Hill neighborhood w/main floor unit available immediately! 2 bedrooms + 2 bonus rooms, 1 bathroom, hard wood floors, high ceilings, formal dining room, built ins, stainless steel appliances in kitchen w/ updated

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
Comstock
1 Unit Available
714 E 31st
714 East 31st Avenue, Spokane, WA
Manito Cape cod just minutes to shopping, restaurants, and downtown! *Beautiful wood floors *Spacious kitchen-Appliances include refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher *Formal dining room *Finished upstairs attic room-perfect for an office,

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rockwood
1 Unit Available
2109 E. Rockwood Blvd
2109 East Rockwood Boulevard, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1982 sqft
2109 E. Rockwood Blvd Available 07/13/20 Home in Gated Community! - One level living in a gated community on Rockwood Blvd. Tastefully updated home features spacious master complete with double closets, french doors to deck & skylight.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Emerson Garfield
1 Unit Available
801 W Spofford Ave
801 West Spofford Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
801 W Spofford Ave Available 06/17/20 Corner 3 bedroom home - Corner home, offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large basement area for storage. Fully fenced yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, yard care & snow removal.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whitman
1 Unit Available
1715 E. Queen
1715 East Queen Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 bedroom, 1 bath, with fresh interior paint! 1 car garage, Gas heat, Sprinkler system, vinyl fence, Another 3rd bedroom or storage in basement. Laundry - Mudroom.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Audubon - Downriver
1 Unit Available
5515 W Northwest Blvd
5515 West Northwest Boulevard, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2940 sqft
$3,500 - Fully Furnished 3 Bd / 3 Ba Home w/ Remarkable View - Built in 1959, this house is a prime example of living in the past. Decorated with plush armchairs and other different furniture, this house transports you to a different time.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
2114 E Juul Ct
2114 East Juul Court, Spokane, WA
Beautiful South Hill Home! - This is a beautifully updated South Hill 4 level home sitting near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with unique character and amenities for a rental home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Spokane
1 Unit Available
6011 N Oxford Dr.
6011 North Oxford Drive, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
MODERN 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - NEAR RIVERSIDE STATE PARK!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Northwest Spokane.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
4816 S. Madelia St.
4816 South Madelia Street, Spokane, WA
5 BEDROOM, 4 BATH SOUTH HILL HOME!! SMALL DOG FRIENDLY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 5 bedroom, 4 bath home on Spokane's South Hill.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northtown
1 Unit Available
4103 North Adams Street
4103 North Adams Street, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
A Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom + 1 Bath unit located in Garland District! Large living area, brand new kitchen and appliances including washer/dryer.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Mile Prairie
1 Unit Available
8102 N Nathan Ct
8102 North Nathan Court, Spokane, WA
8102 N Nathan Ct Available 06/15/20 Great home for rent in 5 mile Prairie - Stunning Five Mile Prairie home for rent just hit the market in Spokane. This beautiful single-story home features 5 bedroom, 3 bathrooms and 2868 Sq Ft of living space.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
3429 W Pacific Ave
3429 West Pacific Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3158 sqft
3429 W Pacific Ave Available 07/01/20 Stunning, Contemporary, Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bth Home. Close to downtown - Just look at the photos of this place! Enjoy morning coffee or evening refreshments on the large deck of this perfectly situated home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
4115 S. Stonington Ln.
4115 South Stonington Lane, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1123 sqft
4115 S. Stonington Ln.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
2321 E. 35th Ave.
2321 East 35th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2784 sqft
2321 E. 35th Ave. Available 07/21/20 SOUTH HILL - 3 BED, 2.5 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on Spokane's South Hill.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cliff Cannon
1 Unit Available
1701 W. 11th Ave.
1701 West 11th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2871 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SOUTH HILL CHARMER!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this Cannon's Addition, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Comstock
1 Unit Available
233 W. 36th Ave.
233 West 36th Avenue, Spokane, WA
233 W. 36th Ave.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Indian Trail
1 Unit Available
10435 N Iroquois
10435 North Iroquois Drive, Spokane, WA
Sundance Brick Rancher on Cul de Sac - Just off Indian Trail Road, this impeccable brick rancher is the home for you. With 3080 square feet of living space, this rancher boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a half bath.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Indian Trail
1 Unit Available
8814 N. Farmdale St.
8814 North Farmdale Street, Spokane, WA
8814 N. Farmdale St. Available 07/17/20 INDIAN TRAIL, 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in the Indian Trail area.

June 2020 Spokane Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Spokane Rent Report. Spokane rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Spokane rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Spokane Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Spokane Rent Report. Spokane rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Spokane rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Spokane rents increased slightly over the past month

Spokane rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Spokane stand at $683 for a one-bedroom apartment and $904 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Spokane's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Washington

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Spokane, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Washington, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Bellevue is the most expensive of all Washington's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,422; of the 10 largest Washington cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Renton experiencing the fastest growth (+2.0%).
    • Bellevue, Spokane, and Kent have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Spokane rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Spokane, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Spokane is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Spokane's median two-bedroom rent of $904 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Spokane.
    • While Spokane's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Spokane than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Spokane.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

