12 Apartments for rent in Cheney, WA

Moving to Cheney

A safe city center and suburban environment give the city of Cheney a remarkably low crime rate. The average rate for crime across Washington is lower than the national average in general, and Cheney falls below that as well, whereas Spokane to the north is considerably higher.

Eastern Washington has a different climate than the western portion of the State, as the Cascade Mountain Range casts a long "rain shadow." This natural feature forces moisture out of the clouds as they must rise to cross the towering peaks, causing torrential downfalls on the western half of the foothills and drier, less cloudy skies to the east. Make no mistakes, precipitation still arrives from the north and south as the seasons change, and a fair share of snow is generally expected to fall annually in the Spokane region. The best times of year to visit depend on your purpose, as the winter provides premier snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, and other snowy sports, while the summers bring dry heat and high temperatures.

When choosing to find an apartment, consider the average renter for the area. To find places to live that are well kept, search apartment homes or apartment complexes. Cheney is also sometimes called a "bedroom community," as most people commute into Spokane to work and shop, and return to Cheney in the evenings.