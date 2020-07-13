All apartments in Seattle
The Flats at Interbay Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:55 PM

The Flats at Interbay Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
3036 16th Ave W · (206) 202-4113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3036 16th Ave W, Seattle, WA 98119
Interbay

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 306 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 498 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Flats at Interbay Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
bike storage
concierge
Seattle's Little Secret

The Flats at Interbay Apartments, located in the heart of the Interbay neighborhood between Magnolia and Queen Anne offers the perfect location for enjoying the city. The Flats are located close to Ballard, Queen Anne, Magnolia, and Downtown Seattle. Transit commuters will fall in love with the bus stop right outside their door. You’ll enjoy on-site amenities such as the resident lounge, fitness facility, free Wi-Fi, and on-site management means convenience for you.

Call today to make your appointment for your personal tour or stop by the leasing office. We cannot wait to meet you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $200
limit: 2 Pet Limit Per Home
rent: $15/monthly
restrictions: Breed Restrictions May Apply *Please call for details

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Flats at Interbay Apartments have any available units?
The Flats at Interbay Apartments has a unit available for $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does The Flats at Interbay Apartments have?
Some of The Flats at Interbay Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Flats at Interbay Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Flats at Interbay Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Flats at Interbay Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Flats at Interbay Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Flats at Interbay Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Flats at Interbay Apartments offers parking.
Does The Flats at Interbay Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Flats at Interbay Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Flats at Interbay Apartments have a pool?
No, The Flats at Interbay Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Flats at Interbay Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Flats at Interbay Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Flats at Interbay Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, The Flats at Interbay Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
