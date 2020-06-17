All apartments in Seattle
9744 4TH AVE NW #A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

9744 4TH AVE NW #A

9744 4th Avenue Northwest · (414) 704-8212
Location

9744 4th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Greenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9744 4TH AVE NW #A · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1270 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING GREENWOOD TOWNHOUSE! - MOVE-IN SPECIAL! 30% off first month's rent!

This unusually large townhome is tucked away within Greenwoods Neighborhood on Seattles Interurban Bike Trail and provides plenty of space, peace and privacy.

Great Style: This home offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry. Its living space is breathtaking and spacious! Some of its amenities include hardwood floors, secured patio, and a gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances and craftsmanship tile work and cabinetry. The living room features large sliding glass doors that opens out to the secured patio.

Great Space: This 1,270 sq. ft. modern town home has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Both of the bedrooms and full sized bathrooms are located on the top floor. Each of the bedrooms is very spacious and include ceiling fans and large closets.

Great Walkability: The placement of this townhome provides easy access to Greenwoods neighborhood and express bus lines to downtown Seattle, the University District and Fremont.

Some popular locations located within walking distance include:
Parks: Carkeek Park, Greenwood Park and P-Patch, Sandel Park
Restaurants: Naked City Brewery, Gorditos, The Yard Caf, The Olive and The Grape, Gainsbourg, Starbucks, The Teachers Lounge, Razzis Pizzeria, The House Sports Pub, Mori Japanese Restaurant and Chucks Hop Shop.
Shops: Top Ten Toys, Fred Meyer, Mud Bay
Grocery Stores: QFC, Safeway and Fred Meyer
Pharmacies: Walgreens and Bartell Drugs

Property Amenities:
1 Car Garage
1 Secured Patio

Link to application screening criteria below:
http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

-No Smoking
-Preferred 12 month lease
-Pets on case-by-case basis

Please contact Heather to schedule a viewing at heather@northpacificproperties.com

Move-in Fees:
First Month Rent: $2,500.00
Security Deposit: $2,500.00 less application fees

(RLNE3331322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9744 4TH AVE NW #A have any available units?
9744 4TH AVE NW #A has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9744 4TH AVE NW #A have?
Some of 9744 4TH AVE NW #A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9744 4TH AVE NW #A currently offering any rent specials?
9744 4TH AVE NW #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9744 4TH AVE NW #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 9744 4TH AVE NW #A is pet friendly.
Does 9744 4TH AVE NW #A offer parking?
Yes, 9744 4TH AVE NW #A does offer parking.
Does 9744 4TH AVE NW #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9744 4TH AVE NW #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9744 4TH AVE NW #A have a pool?
No, 9744 4TH AVE NW #A does not have a pool.
Does 9744 4TH AVE NW #A have accessible units?
No, 9744 4TH AVE NW #A does not have accessible units.
Does 9744 4TH AVE NW #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 9744 4TH AVE NW #A does not have units with dishwashers.
