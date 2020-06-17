9744 4TH AVE NW #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING GREENWOOD TOWNHOUSE! - MOVE-IN SPECIAL! 30% off first month's rent!



This unusually large townhome is tucked away within Greenwoods Neighborhood on Seattles Interurban Bike Trail and provides plenty of space, peace and privacy.



Great Style: This home offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry. Its living space is breathtaking and spacious! Some of its amenities include hardwood floors, secured patio, and a gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances and craftsmanship tile work and cabinetry. The living room features large sliding glass doors that opens out to the secured patio.



Great Space: This 1,270 sq. ft. modern town home has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Both of the bedrooms and full sized bathrooms are located on the top floor. Each of the bedrooms is very spacious and include ceiling fans and large closets.



Great Walkability: The placement of this townhome provides easy access to Greenwoods neighborhood and express bus lines to downtown Seattle, the University District and Fremont.



Some popular locations located within walking distance include:

Parks: Carkeek Park, Greenwood Park and P-Patch, Sandel Park

Restaurants: Naked City Brewery, Gorditos, The Yard Caf, The Olive and The Grape, Gainsbourg, Starbucks, The Teachers Lounge, Razzis Pizzeria, The House Sports Pub, Mori Japanese Restaurant and Chucks Hop Shop.

Shops: Top Ten Toys, Fred Meyer, Mud Bay

Grocery Stores: QFC, Safeway and Fred Meyer

Pharmacies: Walgreens and Bartell Drugs



Property Amenities:

1 Car Garage

1 Secured Patio



Link to application screening criteria below:

http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



-No Smoking

-Preferred 12 month lease

-Pets on case-by-case basis



Please contact Heather to schedule a viewing at heather@northpacificproperties.com



Move-in Fees:

First Month Rent: $2,500.00

Security Deposit: $2,500.00 less application fees



(RLNE3331322)