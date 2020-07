9738 14th Ave Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

PRICE: $4,000/MONTH

Requirements: Must pay 1st and last month + $2,000 damage deposit

Available Date: 5.31.2020

Lease Term: ONE YEAR MINIMUM



Location: CROWN HILL, 15-20 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN SEATTLE

One block to Swanson nursery, walking distance to coffee shops, restaurants, and buslines. Less than Five minutes drive to major grocery stores.



SETTING:

A RAMBLER WITH A BASEMENT.

COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH NEW APPLIANCES & PAINT

5 BEDROOMS & 1.75 BATH

3 BEDROOMS WITH ONE FULL BATH ON MAIN LEVEL

2 BEDROOMS WITH ¾ BATH IN BASEMENT

APPLIANCES: DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR, WASHER/DRYER, ELECTRIC COOK TOP.

GRANITE COUNTER TOP.

HARDWOOD, CEMENT, TILE FLOORING

ONE CAR GARAGE

NATURAL GAS HEAT THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE

YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES



PREFER: no more than one car per tenant

Restrictions: no smoking, marijuana, illegal drugs, or no pets



Credit Check: $50/person

Size: 2200 square feet

PLEASE CALL JUNE AT 206-817-9380