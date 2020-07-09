9522 1st Avenue NE

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/81cf870016 ---- Spacious and sunny town home in great location. Easy access to Northgate Mall, shopping, dining and freeway. Large living room with brick fireplace and built-in shelving. Lots of light in the living room, with skylights across the entire rear wall. Huge walk in closet off living room for lots of additional storage. Well designed kitchen with tile counter tops, lots of cabinet space and built in microwave. Separate dining area next to kitchen. Convenient half bath on main floor. Generous sized bedrooms on top floor. Master bedroom with direct access to hall bath. Large niche makes good computer workspace or additional storage. Good sized second bedroom also gets lots of light. Washer and Dryer in unit. Water, sewer and garbage plus 1 covered parking space included in rent. Sorry, no pets. COMMUNITY NAME: Blueridge Condos YEAR BUILT: 1982 COMMUNITY FEATURES SCHOOLS Elementary: Olympic View Middle/Jr High: Eckstein High: Nathan Hale APPLIANCES Refrigerator Oven Washer/Dryer Microwave Dishwasher Garbage Disposal PARKING 1 Reserved Covered Space (4th space to right) HEATING Electric UTILITIES INCLUDED Water Sewer Trash LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2050. We may ask for prepayment of last months\' rent based on income or credit score. EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties