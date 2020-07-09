All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 17 2019

9522 1st Avenue NE

9522 1st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9522 1st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/81cf870016 ---- Spacious and sunny town home in great location. Easy access to Northgate Mall, shopping, dining and freeway. Large living room with brick fireplace and built-in shelving. Lots of light in the living room, with skylights across the entire rear wall. Huge walk in closet off living room for lots of additional storage. Well designed kitchen with tile counter tops, lots of cabinet space and built in microwave. Separate dining area next to kitchen. Convenient half bath on main floor. Generous sized bedrooms on top floor. Master bedroom with direct access to hall bath. Large niche makes good computer workspace or additional storage. Good sized second bedroom also gets lots of light. Washer and Dryer in unit. Water, sewer and garbage plus 1 covered parking space included in rent. Sorry, no pets. COMMUNITY NAME: Blueridge Condos YEAR BUILT: 1982 COMMUNITY FEATURES SCHOOLS Elementary: Olympic View Middle/Jr High: Eckstein High: Nathan Hale APPLIANCES Refrigerator Oven Washer/Dryer Microwave Dishwasher Garbage Disposal PARKING 1 Reserved Covered Space (4th space to right) HEATING Electric UTILITIES INCLUDED Water Sewer Trash LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2050. We may ask for prepayment of last months\' rent based on income or credit score. EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9522 1st Avenue NE have any available units?
9522 1st Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9522 1st Avenue NE have?
Some of 9522 1st Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9522 1st Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
9522 1st Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9522 1st Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 9522 1st Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9522 1st Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 9522 1st Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 9522 1st Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9522 1st Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9522 1st Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 9522 1st Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 9522 1st Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 9522 1st Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9522 1st Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9522 1st Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
