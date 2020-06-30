Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

9511 Linden Avenue N Unit# 101 Available 04/01/20 - Welcome home to this nicely laid out corner unit condo. Cozy up in front of the wood burning fireplace in the winter and hang out on your West facing deck in the summer. This unit was remodeled in 2008 and has hardwood floors in the main areas and carpeting in the bedrooms. Kitchen has granite counters and stainless-steel appliance. Unit includes a stacking washer and dryer; 1 garaged parking stall and ample street parking; W/S/G is included.

This unit surprisingly feels bigger than 708 sf (KCTR) it has a nice layout.

Per Walkscore.com, within a mile distance from the unit you will find 20 bus routes, restaurants, groceries, department stores, theaters, coffee, shopping, 3 parks, books, post office and more.



Application Fee: $45 per adult (all adults must be on lease)

Lease Term: 12 months

Deposit: $1795

Pet Deposit: $300 per animal

Required: 1st, Last, + Deposits (LMR can be paid in 3 equal installments)



-To Schedule a Tour Link:

-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

-For questions please call or Liv McCoy at 206-577-0591

-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

-Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

-See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com



For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com



(RLNE5570034)