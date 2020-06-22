9505 - 8th Ave NW

Amenities
Great Crown Hill Townhouse Near Carkeek Park, a Commuter's Dream! - Wonderful, bright, tri-level townhome located right between Ballard, Green Lake & Carkeek Park! Easy Downtown commute. End unit, only one side shares walls. 3 beds/2 full baths, w/ garage. Lower: garage & large guest room/office/rec room with direct access to fully fenced yard. Main features open floor plan with kitchen, dining, laundry center & bath. Upper: two large bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, large closets, and Jack & Jill bathroom. Brand new carpet! 1 pkg in garage; easy extra street parking. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Don't wait!
- Minimum 12 month lease.
-$45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.
-Utilities paid by tenant(s).
-Tenants responsible for own yard care and to help out with minor upkeep of common areas.
-Security Deposit required, payment plan available.
-Last months rent required, payment plan available.
- Pets welcome case-by-case, with additional Pet Screening and Monthly Pet Rent .
- No smoking of any kind.
