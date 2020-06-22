9505 - 8th Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Crown Hill Townhouse Near Carkeek Park, a Commuter's Dream! - Wonderful, bright, tri-level townhome located right between Ballard, Green Lake & Carkeek Park! Easy Downtown commute. End unit, only one side shares walls. 3 beds/2 full baths, w/ garage. Lower: garage & large guest room/office/rec room with direct access to fully fenced yard. Main features open floor plan with kitchen, dining, laundry center & bath. Upper: two large bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, large closets, and Jack & Jill bathroom. Brand new carpet! 1 pkg in garage; easy extra street parking. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Don't wait!



- Minimum 12 month lease.

-$45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.

-Utilities paid by tenant(s).

-Tenants responsible for own yard care and to help out with minor upkeep of common areas.

-Security Deposit required, payment plan available.

-Last months rent required, payment plan available.

- Pets welcome case-by-case, with additional Pet Screening and Monthly Pet Rent .

- No smoking of any kind.



PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE, WWW.MAPLELEAFMGT.COM, TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING VIA OUR GUEST CARD SYSTEM - BY CLICKING "CONTACT US" ON DESIGNATED PROPERTY LISTING.



*No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

*All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



