All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9505 - 8th Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9505 - 8th Ave NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9505 - 8th Ave NW

9505 8th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Crown Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9505 8th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Crown Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Crown Hill Townhouse Near Carkeek Park, a Commuter's Dream! - Wonderful, bright, tri-level townhome located right between Ballard, Green Lake & Carkeek Park! Easy Downtown commute. End unit, only one side shares walls. 3 beds/2 full baths, w/ garage. Lower: garage & large guest room/office/rec room with direct access to fully fenced yard. Main features open floor plan with kitchen, dining, laundry center & bath. Upper: two large bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, large closets, and Jack & Jill bathroom. Brand new carpet! 1 pkg in garage; easy extra street parking. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Don't wait!

- Minimum 12 month lease.
-$45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.
-Utilities paid by tenant(s).
-Tenants responsible for own yard care and to help out with minor upkeep of common areas.
-Security Deposit required, payment plan available.
-Last months rent required, payment plan available.
- Pets welcome case-by-case, with additional Pet Screening and Monthly Pet Rent .
- No smoking of any kind.

PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE, WWW.MAPLELEAFMGT.COM, TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING VIA OUR GUEST CARD SYSTEM - BY CLICKING "CONTACT US" ON DESIGNATED PROPERTY LISTING.

*No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
*All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

(RLNE4721335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9505 - 8th Ave NW have any available units?
9505 - 8th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9505 - 8th Ave NW have?
Some of 9505 - 8th Ave NW's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9505 - 8th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
9505 - 8th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9505 - 8th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 9505 - 8th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 9505 - 8th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 9505 - 8th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 9505 - 8th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9505 - 8th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9505 - 8th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 9505 - 8th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 9505 - 8th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 9505 - 8th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 9505 - 8th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9505 - 8th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
One Lakefront
1287 Westlake Ave North
Seattle, WA 98109
AMLI South Lake Union
1260 Republican St
Seattle, WA 98109
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98112
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
The Corydon
5101 25th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University