Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
928 NW 52ND ST UNIT B
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

928 NW 52ND ST UNIT B

928 Northwest 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

928 Northwest 52nd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PERFECTLY LOCATED 2 BEDROOM + BONUS ROOM BALLARD TOWNHOUSE! - This beautiful modern townhouse is tucked away within the Ballard Neighborhood. Providing plenty of space, peace, & privacy. AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST

Great Style: This home offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry. Its living space is breathtaking and spacious! Some of its amenities include hardwood floors, gas fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen with a gas stove, custom cabinetry, and wrap-around granite countertops. The living room features wall length windows allowing an abundance of natural light into the unit with a patio that has enough room for a grill. Unit overlooks fully fenced backyard and non-obstructed views of the park.

Great Space: This 1,350 sq. ft. modern townhouse has 2 bedrooms + bonus room and 1.5 baths. Both bedrooms are located on the third floor and feature large closets and a full bathroom that separates the two. The additional bonus room is located on the first floor and would be ideal for a home office which features sliding glass doors into the backyard perfect for a small dog or entertaining guests!

Great Walkability: The placement of this townhome provides easy access to Ballard's neighborhood and express bus lines to downtown Seattle, the University District and Fremont. Walk-score: 86/100 Bike-score: 81/100

Some popular locations located within walking distance include:
Parks: Gilman Playground, Greenwood Triangle, Golden Gardens, Fremont Peak Park.
Restaurants: El Camion, Ballard Seafood Brothers, Maritime Pacific Brewing Company, Veraci's Pizza, Ballard Bridge Cafe, and Giddy up burgers
Grocery Stores: Safeway, QFC, Fred Meyer and the Ballard Farmers Market (Best in Seattle!)

Property Amenities:
1 Car Garage
Pet Friendly Building (CASE BY CASE)
Large fenced backyard

Unit Amenities:
1 secured patio
Cable Ready
Gas Fireplace
Stainless Steel Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Refrigerator
Stainless Steel Oven
Stainless Steel Microwave
Garbage disposal
W/D in unit

-Preferred 12 month lease
-Pets permitted case by case with additional fee.

Showings by appointment only!

Move-in Fees:
-First Month: $2895
-Security Deposit $2895
Non-Refundable Cleaning: $500.00

(RLNE2449437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

