928 NW 52ND ST UNIT B

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PERFECTLY LOCATED 2 BEDROOM + BONUS ROOM BALLARD TOWNHOUSE! - This beautiful modern townhouse is tucked away within the Ballard Neighborhood. Providing plenty of space, peace, & privacy. AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST



Great Style: This home offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry. Its living space is breathtaking and spacious! Some of its amenities include hardwood floors, gas fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen with a gas stove, custom cabinetry, and wrap-around granite countertops. The living room features wall length windows allowing an abundance of natural light into the unit with a patio that has enough room for a grill. Unit overlooks fully fenced backyard and non-obstructed views of the park.



Great Space: This 1,350 sq. ft. modern townhouse has 2 bedrooms + bonus room and 1.5 baths. Both bedrooms are located on the third floor and feature large closets and a full bathroom that separates the two. The additional bonus room is located on the first floor and would be ideal for a home office which features sliding glass doors into the backyard perfect for a small dog or entertaining guests!



Great Walkability: The placement of this townhome provides easy access to Ballard's neighborhood and express bus lines to downtown Seattle, the University District and Fremont. Walk-score: 86/100 Bike-score: 81/100



Some popular locations located within walking distance include:

Parks: Gilman Playground, Greenwood Triangle, Golden Gardens, Fremont Peak Park.

Restaurants: El Camion, Ballard Seafood Brothers, Maritime Pacific Brewing Company, Veraci's Pizza, Ballard Bridge Cafe, and Giddy up burgers

Grocery Stores: Safeway, QFC, Fred Meyer and the Ballard Farmers Market (Best in Seattle!)



Property Amenities:

1 Car Garage

Pet Friendly Building (CASE BY CASE)

Large fenced backyard



Unit Amenities:

1 secured patio

Cable Ready

Gas Fireplace

Stainless Steel Dishwasher

Stainless Steel Refrigerator

Stainless Steel Oven

Stainless Steel Microwave

Garbage disposal

W/D in unit



-Preferred 12 month lease

-Pets permitted case by case with additional fee.



Showings by appointment only!



Move-in Fees:

-First Month: $2895

-Security Deposit $2895

Non-Refundable Cleaning: $500.00



(RLNE2449437)