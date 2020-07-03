920 5th Ave N #10

Amenities

Spacious 2 BR/1.5 BA View Condominium in Convenient Location - Lower Queen Anne - Meticulously maintained, very clean, spacious, and light filled 2-level 2 BR/1.5 BA condominium (1,070SF). Located on quiet street three blocks north of EMP, QFC, Gates Foundation, walking distance to Seattle Center, cafes, restaurants & shopping. Large living/dining areas on upper level feature brand-new engineered hardwood flooring, lots of natural light, and doors leading to small, but private rooftop deck with amazing views of the Space Needle. Updated kitchen has newer appliances, glass top stove/range, ample cabinets, and newly installed eating bar. For convenience a half bath is also located on this level. Main level: The large master bed can fit a King size bed and has a large closet. Second medium size bedroom great for a home office or guest bedroom. Full bath updated with designer tile flooring & tub surround. Ample closet space throughout the condo.Laundry with side-by-side washer/dryer. 1 covered parking space, exterior storage unit, and water/sewer/garbage included in rent. Electric heat. Double pane windows.

Terms: 1st month rent + 1 month security deposit.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Available NOW.

1-year lease minimum.

NO SMOKING PLEASE

PETS: 1 CAT ONLY WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT/ NO DOGS ALLOWED AS PER HOA.

Screening Fee is $45.00 per applicant.

Link to our on-line application and qualification requirements:

https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/9ca7a43e/files/uploaded/2.pdf

No Dogs Allowed



