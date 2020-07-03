All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

920 5th Ave N #10

920 5th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

920 5th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 2 BR/1.5 BA View Condominium in Convenient Location - Lower Queen Anne - Meticulously maintained, very clean, spacious, and light filled 2-level 2 BR/1.5 BA condominium (1,070SF). Located on quiet street three blocks north of EMP, QFC, Gates Foundation, walking distance to Seattle Center, cafes, restaurants & shopping. Large living/dining areas on upper level feature brand-new engineered hardwood flooring, lots of natural light, and doors leading to small, but private rooftop deck with amazing views of the Space Needle. Updated kitchen has newer appliances, glass top stove/range, ample cabinets, and newly installed eating bar. For convenience a half bath is also located on this level. Main level: The large master bed can fit a King size bed and has a large closet. Second medium size bedroom great for a home office or guest bedroom. Full bath updated with designer tile flooring & tub surround. Ample closet space throughout the condo.Laundry with side-by-side washer/dryer. 1 covered parking space, exterior storage unit, and water/sewer/garbage included in rent. Electric heat. Double pane windows.
Terms: 1st month rent + 1 month security deposit.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Available NOW.
1-year lease minimum.
NO SMOKING PLEASE
PETS: 1 CAT ONLY WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT/ NO DOGS ALLOWED AS PER HOA.
Screening Fee is $45.00 per applicant.
Link to our on-line application and qualification requirements:
https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/9ca7a43e/files/uploaded/2.pdf
Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5691513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 5th Ave N #10 have any available units?
920 5th Ave N #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 5th Ave N #10 have?
Some of 920 5th Ave N #10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 5th Ave N #10 currently offering any rent specials?
920 5th Ave N #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 5th Ave N #10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 5th Ave N #10 is pet friendly.
Does 920 5th Ave N #10 offer parking?
Yes, 920 5th Ave N #10 offers parking.
Does 920 5th Ave N #10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 5th Ave N #10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 5th Ave N #10 have a pool?
No, 920 5th Ave N #10 does not have a pool.
Does 920 5th Ave N #10 have accessible units?
No, 920 5th Ave N #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 920 5th Ave N #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 5th Ave N #10 does not have units with dishwashers.

