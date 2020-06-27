918 14th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

2 Car Garage + 1 permit Townhome in Capitol Hill - Property Id: 62449



A modern, townhome nestled minutes away from the heart of Capitol Hill. This 2 Bedroom+Den and 2.5 Bath home boast a specious living-space that opens up into a common shared courtyard. Unlike any other, this urban abode comes with a rare attached 2 car garage and 1 of street parking among other in-unit amenities.



- Home features: Samsung washer & dryer and wood floors

- Kitchen features SS GE french door refrigerator, SS Bosch dishwasher, SS 5 gas burners Bertazzoni range and tile backsplash.

- Bedroom features Walk-in-closet, double vanity, tile floors and carpet.



Enjoy the sunset on your own private rooftop deck with an expansive view of the city. Come and see it for yourself. Walkers and bikers paradise with a WalkScore of 95. Minutes from UW, International District, NEW WholeFoods Market, Trader Joe's and all that Capitol Hill has to offer.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/62449p

No Pets Allowed



