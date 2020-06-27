All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 918 14th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
918 14th Ave
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

918 14th Ave

918 14th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Central District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

918 14th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
2 Car Garage + 1 permit Townhome in Capitol Hill - Property Id: 62449

A modern, townhome nestled minutes away from the heart of Capitol Hill. This 2 Bedroom+Den and 2.5 Bath home boast a specious living-space that opens up into a common shared courtyard. Unlike any other, this urban abode comes with a rare attached 2 car garage and 1 of street parking among other in-unit amenities.

- Home features: Samsung washer & dryer and wood floors
- Kitchen features SS GE french door refrigerator, SS Bosch dishwasher, SS 5 gas burners Bertazzoni range and tile backsplash.
- Bedroom features Walk-in-closet, double vanity, tile floors and carpet.

Enjoy the sunset on your own private rooftop deck with an expansive view of the city. Come and see it for yourself. Walkers and bikers paradise with a WalkScore of 95. Minutes from UW, International District, NEW WholeFoods Market, Trader Joe's and all that Capitol Hill has to offer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/62449p
Property Id 62449

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5114043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 14th Ave have any available units?
918 14th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 14th Ave have?
Some of 918 14th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 14th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
918 14th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 14th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 918 14th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 918 14th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 918 14th Ave offers parking.
Does 918 14th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 14th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 14th Ave have a pool?
No, 918 14th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 918 14th Ave have accessible units?
No, 918 14th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 918 14th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 14th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Phinney Flats
6726 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Sundodger
4218 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Packard Building
1530 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Stream Belmont
500 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Avana on the Lake
538 Lakeside Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Rivet Apartment Homes
1201 Mercer St
Seattle, WA 98109
7 Hills
1919 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University