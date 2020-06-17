Amenities

Duplex - Rambler in Seattle - Bitterlake - Cozy 1 bed, 1 bath, rambler style duplex located in the Bitter lake neighborhood. Minutes from I-5, Hwy 99, shopping and bus line. This move in ready unit is pet friendly and includes WSG with rent. Tenant pays electricity and maintains yard. 1 off street parking and W/D Hookups. $45 application fee (per adult) First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified) Security deposit is $800. Pet ok on CBC basis and $325 pet deposit (2 max pets allowed). 6 or 12 lease term options. Owner is planning to develop the site at a later date.



Schedule here: https://showmojo.com/l/1635c5002d/909-n-130th-street-seattle-wa-98133

Questions: Call Victoria (206) 577-0596



(RLNE4785280)