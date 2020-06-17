All apartments in Seattle
909 N 130th Street
909 N 130th Street

909 North 130th Street · No Longer Available
Location

909 North 130th Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Duplex - Rambler in Seattle - Bitterlake - Cozy 1 bed, 1 bath, rambler style duplex located in the Bitter lake neighborhood. Minutes from I-5, Hwy 99, shopping and bus line. This move in ready unit is pet friendly and includes WSG with rent. Tenant pays electricity and maintains yard. 1 off street parking and W/D Hookups. $45 application fee (per adult) First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified) Security deposit is $800. Pet ok on CBC basis and $325 pet deposit (2 max pets allowed). 6 or 12 lease term options. Owner is planning to develop the site at a later date.

Schedule here: https://showmojo.com/l/1635c5002d/909-n-130th-street-seattle-wa-98133
Questions: Call Victoria (206) 577-0596

(RLNE4785280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 N 130th Street have any available units?
909 N 130th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 909 N 130th Street currently offering any rent specials?
909 N 130th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 N 130th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 N 130th Street is pet friendly.
Does 909 N 130th Street offer parking?
Yes, 909 N 130th Street offers parking.
Does 909 N 130th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 N 130th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 N 130th Street have a pool?
No, 909 N 130th Street does not have a pool.
Does 909 N 130th Street have accessible units?
No, 909 N 130th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 909 N 130th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 N 130th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 N 130th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 N 130th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
