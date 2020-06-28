Amenities

9055 39th Ave SW Available 10/14/19 West Seattle Home - Available 10/14! Mid-century, spacious three bedroom home situated on a corner lot with views of the Olympics and Puget Sound! Hardwood floors in all three bedrooms on the main level. Huge picture windows and wood-burning fireplace in the living room for cool days or evenings. Plenty of space for dining. Patio off the kitchen for BBQs, entertaining, or enjoying the yard. Lower level has a bonus room, second full bath, kitchen, and washer/dryer. One car attached garage as well as driveway parking. Cat or dog okay with an additional pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking. Convenient access to Fauntleroy Park, Lincoln Park, neighborhood amenities, restaurants, bus lines, and the Vashon/Fauntleroy ferry.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 465-7594.



(RLNE2734966)