Seattle, WA
9055 39th Ave SW
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

9055 39th Ave SW

9055 39th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

9055 39th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Fauntleroy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9055 39th Ave SW Available 10/14/19 West Seattle Home - Available 10/14! Mid-century, spacious three bedroom home situated on a corner lot with views of the Olympics and Puget Sound! Hardwood floors in all three bedrooms on the main level. Huge picture windows and wood-burning fireplace in the living room for cool days or evenings. Plenty of space for dining. Patio off the kitchen for BBQs, entertaining, or enjoying the yard. Lower level has a bonus room, second full bath, kitchen, and washer/dryer. One car attached garage as well as driveway parking. Cat or dog okay with an additional pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking. Convenient access to Fauntleroy Park, Lincoln Park, neighborhood amenities, restaurants, bus lines, and the Vashon/Fauntleroy ferry.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 465-7594.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9055 39th Ave SW have any available units?
9055 39th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9055 39th Ave SW have?
Some of 9055 39th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9055 39th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
9055 39th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9055 39th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 9055 39th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 9055 39th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 9055 39th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 9055 39th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9055 39th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9055 39th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 9055 39th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 9055 39th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 9055 39th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 9055 39th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9055 39th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
