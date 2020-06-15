All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

9046 17th Ave SW #B

9046 17th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

9046 17th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
9046 17th Ave SW #B Available 06/20/20 West Seattle Townhouse - Available June 20th! Smart layout and wonderful location make this townhouse a winner. Situated in the Highland Park area of West Seattle you enter this stylish 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms unit on the main floor with gleaming hardwoods throughout. A lovely gas fireplace in the living room. The kitchen is well equipped with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Convenient half bath on the main floor. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with large closets and plenty of windows to let in lots of natural light. A full bath is shared by both bedrooms. Reserved off-street parking plus plenty of street parking. There is a small yard off the back of the house for the minimalist gardener! Close to Fauntleroy ferry dock and Hwy 509 and 99. Sorry, no smoking. One small dog or cat allowed with pet deposit.

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #westseattlerentals #seattlerentals #highlandpark #reservedparking #townhouse

(RLNE3182070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9046 17th Ave SW #B have any available units?
9046 17th Ave SW #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9046 17th Ave SW #B have?
Some of 9046 17th Ave SW #B's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9046 17th Ave SW #B currently offering any rent specials?
9046 17th Ave SW #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9046 17th Ave SW #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 9046 17th Ave SW #B is pet friendly.
Does 9046 17th Ave SW #B offer parking?
Yes, 9046 17th Ave SW #B does offer parking.
Does 9046 17th Ave SW #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9046 17th Ave SW #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9046 17th Ave SW #B have a pool?
No, 9046 17th Ave SW #B does not have a pool.
Does 9046 17th Ave SW #B have accessible units?
No, 9046 17th Ave SW #B does not have accessible units.
Does 9046 17th Ave SW #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 9046 17th Ave SW #B does not have units with dishwashers.
