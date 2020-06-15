Amenities

9046 17th Ave SW #B Available 06/20/20 West Seattle Townhouse - Available June 20th! Smart layout and wonderful location make this townhouse a winner. Situated in the Highland Park area of West Seattle you enter this stylish 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms unit on the main floor with gleaming hardwoods throughout. A lovely gas fireplace in the living room. The kitchen is well equipped with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Convenient half bath on the main floor. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with large closets and plenty of windows to let in lots of natural light. A full bath is shared by both bedrooms. Reserved off-street parking plus plenty of street parking. There is a small yard off the back of the house for the minimalist gardener! Close to Fauntleroy ferry dock and Hwy 509 and 99. Sorry, no smoking. One small dog or cat allowed with pet deposit.



For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124



