Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9046 17th Ave SW #B

9046 17th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

9046 17th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
South Delridge

Amenities

granite counters
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
9046 17th Ave SW #B Available 04/06/19 West Seattle Townhouse - Available April 6th!. Smart layout and wonderful location make this townhouse a winner. Situated in the Highland Park area of West Seattle you enter this stylish 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms unit on the main floor with gleaming hardwoods throughout. A lovely gas fireplace in the living room. The kitchen is well equipped with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Convenient half bath on the main floor. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with large closets and plenty of windows to let in lots of natural light. A full bath is shared by both bedrooms. Reserved off-street parking plus plenty of street parking. There is a small yard off the back of the house for the minimalist gardener! Close to Fauntleroy ferry dock and Hwy 509 and 99. Sorry, no smoking and no pets.

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #westseattlerentals #seattlerentals #highlandpark #reservedparking #townhouse

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3182070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9046 17th Ave SW #B have any available units?
9046 17th Ave SW #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9046 17th Ave SW #B have?
Some of 9046 17th Ave SW #B's amenities include granite counters, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9046 17th Ave SW #B currently offering any rent specials?
9046 17th Ave SW #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9046 17th Ave SW #B pet-friendly?
No, 9046 17th Ave SW #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9046 17th Ave SW #B offer parking?
Yes, 9046 17th Ave SW #B offers parking.
Does 9046 17th Ave SW #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9046 17th Ave SW #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9046 17th Ave SW #B have a pool?
No, 9046 17th Ave SW #B does not have a pool.
Does 9046 17th Ave SW #B have accessible units?
No, 9046 17th Ave SW #B does not have accessible units.
Does 9046 17th Ave SW #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 9046 17th Ave SW #B does not have units with dishwashers.
