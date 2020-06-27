8848 Midvale Avenue N B

Amenities

Located walking distance to beautiful Green Lake, "Crown Jewel of Seattle's Park System", residents of this cozy, contemporary 1400 sqft, 2 bedroom-2.5 bathroom townhome will enjoy easy access to a vast array dining, nightlife, and recreational opportunities; not to mention easy access to state route 99 and I-5. Low Maintenance landscaping, Beautiful hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and abundant natural light, make for a classy ambience. One car garage and loft space provide large storage space. $2800 refundable security deposit. $500 pet deposit for up to 2 dogs under 25 lbs, no vicious breeds. NO CATS - this is firm. $8000 verifiable monthly income required. 600 credit score required. Available for move in August 17th. Contact Erin at 253-882-9032 to schedule a showing today!