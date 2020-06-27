All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 21 2019 at 5:35 PM

8848 Midvale Avenue N B

8848 Midvale Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8848 Midvale Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

Located walking distance to beautiful Green Lake, &quot;Crown Jewel of Seattle's Park System&quot;, residents of this cozy, contemporary 1400 sqft, 2 bedroom-2.5 bathroom townhome will enjoy easy access to a vast array dining, nightlife, and recreational opportunities; not to mention easy access to state route 99 and I-5. Low Maintenance landscaping, Beautiful hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and abundant natural light, make for a classy ambience. One car garage and loft space provide large storage space. $2800 refundable security deposit. $500 pet deposit for up to 2 dogs under 25 lbs, no vicious breeds. NO CATS - this is firm. $8000 verifiable monthly income required. 600 credit score required. Available for move in August 17th. Contact Erin at 253-882-9032 to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8848 Midvale Avenue N B have any available units?
8848 Midvale Avenue N B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8848 Midvale Avenue N B have?
Some of 8848 Midvale Avenue N B's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8848 Midvale Avenue N B currently offering any rent specials?
8848 Midvale Avenue N B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8848 Midvale Avenue N B pet-friendly?
Yes, 8848 Midvale Avenue N B is pet friendly.
Does 8848 Midvale Avenue N B offer parking?
Yes, 8848 Midvale Avenue N B offers parking.
Does 8848 Midvale Avenue N B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8848 Midvale Avenue N B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8848 Midvale Avenue N B have a pool?
Yes, 8848 Midvale Avenue N B has a pool.
Does 8848 Midvale Avenue N B have accessible units?
No, 8848 Midvale Avenue N B does not have accessible units.
Does 8848 Midvale Avenue N B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8848 Midvale Avenue N B does not have units with dishwashers.
