8843 39th Avenue South

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Convenient 5 beds / 3 baths home on quiet residential street. Link Light Rail & multiple bus lines nearby. Minutes' drive to shopping, local eateries, I-5 & major roads. Short commute to downtown Seattle, Boeing Seattle & Renton campus and Tukwila/Airport area.



Upper floor has a master bedroom with ensuite, bedroom #2 with sunny private deck, a full size 3rd bedroom, an enclosed hobby/craft room and a hallway full bath for the family. Living room is equipped with gas fireplace, connects to the balcony and flows seamlessly into the dining area and gourmet kitchen. Main level has two additional full size bedrooms, a full bathroom, great room with wash basin, laundry area and access to the two-car garage and a spacious fenced-backyard and patio. Plenty of space for you and your family!



12-month or longer lease. Tenant screening required at $38.95 per occupant above 18 years old. Credit score requirement 680 or above. Most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria. Most recent pay stubs, W-2 form from prior year, renter's insurance, first month's rent and $2,795 deposit are required. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for landscaping. This is a no pets and smoke free property.