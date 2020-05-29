Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

8818 8th Ave NW Available 04/20/20 North Ballard Home - Available April 20th- Charming two bedroom, one bathroom home in great north Ballard location. Features of this home include spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, newly refinished hardwood floors, knotty pine kitchen cabinets, and breakfast nook with views of the yard. Both bedrooms and bathroom are on the main level. Basement with built-in bar and plenty of room for storage. One car attached garage. Large, fully fenced yard. Washer/dryer included. Dog or cat okay with an additional pet deposit. Great proximity to parks, shopping, bus lines, Hwy 99 and Greenwood. No smoking, thank you.



For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



