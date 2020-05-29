All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:14 AM

8818 8th Ave NW

8818 8th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

8818 8th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8818 8th Ave NW Available 04/20/20 North Ballard Home - Available April 20th- Charming two bedroom, one bathroom home in great north Ballard location. Features of this home include spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, newly refinished hardwood floors, knotty pine kitchen cabinets, and breakfast nook with views of the yard. Both bedrooms and bathroom are on the main level. Basement with built-in bar and plenty of room for storage. One car attached garage. Large, fully fenced yard. Washer/dryer included. Dog or cat okay with an additional pet deposit. Great proximity to parks, shopping, bus lines, Hwy 99 and Greenwood. No smoking, thank you.

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#avenueoneresidential #seattlerental #forleasegreenwood #rentgreenwood

(RLNE2875379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8818 8th Ave NW have any available units?
8818 8th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8818 8th Ave NW have?
Some of 8818 8th Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8818 8th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
8818 8th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8818 8th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8818 8th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 8818 8th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 8818 8th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 8818 8th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8818 8th Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8818 8th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 8818 8th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 8818 8th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 8818 8th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 8818 8th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8818 8th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
