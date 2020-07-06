8811 Ashworth Avenue North

Amenities

NO RENT UNTIL DECEMBER!! Initial lease to end June, 30, 2020. Then subsequent "negotiable" 9 to 12 month lease extensions.

Make this cute northwest rambler your home! Gas heat and real wood floors throughout. Nice size living room with gas fireplace means you will keep warm on those chilly Seattle days. Nicely updated kitchen with extra counter space and lots of storage. Adjoining the kitchen area is a family/TV room -- leading to the private backyard and patio area. The owners are providing all the standard kitchen appliances and washer and dryer. They also have made many desirable updates throughout the home. Over-sized one car garage is also great for storage. Only about a 7 minute walk to Greenlake. Within just a few blocks from the newer Cascadia Elementary and Robert Eagle Staff Middle schools. Come see what this home is about.



This is a "No Smoking"home. Pets are OK on a case-by-case basis; with extra deposit. General pet policy: no more than 2 pets, must be at least 1-years old, licensed, spayed/neutered and have all vaccinations. All pets must have positive references from the current and any past landlords. Of course, properly documented "Service Animals" are accepted without additional deposits or fees. Renters insurance is required. Basic landscape service is included with monthly rent. Tenants pay all utilities (electricity, gas, water, sewer and garbage). Move-in funds required (with acceptable credit, income and positive landlord references) are just the first month's rent + $1200 security deposit (+ any additional pet deposit, if applicable). We do not accept "portable screening reports". You must personally view the property prior to making application. Shown by appointment only. Call or email us to exchange information and to schedule a private viewing appointment.



This home is professionally managed by UMANO Property Management. Visit our company web site at www.umanopm.com for more information.