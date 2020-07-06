All apartments in Seattle
8811 Ashworth Avenue North
8811 Ashworth Avenue North

8811 Ashworth Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8811 Ashworth Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NO RENT UNTIL DECEMBER!! Initial lease to end June, 30, 2020. Then subsequent "negotiable" 9 to 12 month lease extensions.
Make this cute northwest rambler your home! Gas heat and real wood floors throughout. Nice size living room with gas fireplace means you will keep warm on those chilly Seattle days. Nicely updated kitchen with extra counter space and lots of storage. Adjoining the kitchen area is a family/TV room -- leading to the private backyard and patio area. The owners are providing all the standard kitchen appliances and washer and dryer. They also have made many desirable updates throughout the home. Over-sized one car garage is also great for storage. Only about a 7 minute walk to Greenlake. Within just a few blocks from the newer Cascadia Elementary and Robert Eagle Staff Middle schools. Come see what this home is about.

This is a "No Smoking"home. Pets are OK on a case-by-case basis; with extra deposit. General pet policy: no more than 2 pets, must be at least 1-years old, licensed, spayed/neutered and have all vaccinations. All pets must have positive references from the current and any past landlords. Of course, properly documented "Service Animals" are accepted without additional deposits or fees. Renters insurance is required. Basic landscape service is included with monthly rent. Tenants pay all utilities (electricity, gas, water, sewer and garbage). Move-in funds required (with acceptable credit, income and positive landlord references) are just the first month's rent + $1200 security deposit (+ any additional pet deposit, if applicable). We do not accept "portable screening reports". You must personally view the property prior to making application. Shown by appointment only. Call or email us to exchange information and to schedule a private viewing appointment.

This home is professionally managed by UMANO Property Management. Visit our company web site at www.umanopm.com for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8811 Ashworth Avenue North have any available units?
8811 Ashworth Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8811 Ashworth Avenue North have?
Some of 8811 Ashworth Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8811 Ashworth Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
8811 Ashworth Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8811 Ashworth Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 8811 Ashworth Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8811 Ashworth Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 8811 Ashworth Avenue North offers parking.
Does 8811 Ashworth Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8811 Ashworth Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8811 Ashworth Avenue North have a pool?
No, 8811 Ashworth Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 8811 Ashworth Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 8811 Ashworth Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 8811 Ashworth Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8811 Ashworth Avenue North has units with dishwashers.

