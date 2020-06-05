Amenities

8809 25th PL NE Available 05/01/19 Ravenna - Ravenna - 4 bedroom, 3 bath split-level house. Master bedroom has attached shower and main bath has double-sink. Hardwood floors throughout, living room with wood fireplace, dining area with fireplace, large family room with fireplace, den/study, deck and patio, fenced back yard, double-car garage with storage cabinets. All appliances including double oven and flat cooktop, full-size washer and dryer, alarm system, 2,600 sq.ft , gas heat, gas water tank . Very convenient to schools! NO PETS / NO SMOKING (non-negotiable). $3,300/mo. + utilities. Available May 1, 2019. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.



No Pets Allowed



