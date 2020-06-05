All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 8809 25th PL NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8809 25th PL NE
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

8809 25th PL NE

8809 25th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wedgwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8809 25th Place Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
garage
8809 25th PL NE Available 05/01/19 Ravenna - Ravenna - 4 bedroom, 3 bath split-level house. Master bedroom has attached shower and main bath has double-sink. Hardwood floors throughout, living room with wood fireplace, dining area with fireplace, large family room with fireplace, den/study, deck and patio, fenced back yard, double-car garage with storage cabinets. All appliances including double oven and flat cooktop, full-size washer and dryer, alarm system, 2,600 sq.ft , gas heat, gas water tank . Very convenient to schools! NO PETS / NO SMOKING (non-negotiable). $3,300/mo. + utilities. Available May 1, 2019. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2444296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8809 25th PL NE have any available units?
8809 25th PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8809 25th PL NE have?
Some of 8809 25th PL NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8809 25th PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
8809 25th PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8809 25th PL NE pet-friendly?
No, 8809 25th PL NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8809 25th PL NE offer parking?
Yes, 8809 25th PL NE offers parking.
Does 8809 25th PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8809 25th PL NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8809 25th PL NE have a pool?
No, 8809 25th PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 8809 25th PL NE have accessible units?
No, 8809 25th PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8809 25th PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8809 25th PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2nd & John
200 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Zella
429 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Willows Court Apartments
12316 28th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
West Seattle Orchard
4500 36th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98126
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Villa Appia
12300 31st Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98125
Pike Flats
722 East Pike Street
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University