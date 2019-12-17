All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

8806 1st Ave NE

8806 1st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8806 1st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8806 1st Ave NE Available 04/01/20 Classic Northgate Rambler - This spacious 3-bedroom rambler offers the best of both worlds. The home is situated in an established neighborhood on a lot with mature landscaping, large patio, and terraced back yard, yet it is also minutes away from the Northgate Transit Center, I-5 entrances, Northgate Mall, Thornton Place, and a short jaunt to Green Lake.

The home includes a large formal dining area, as well as eating space in the kitchen. The sun-filled living room includes a wood-burning fireplace. Separate utility room, which can double as a mudroom, allows easy access to the back patio and large partially fenced back yard. In addition to the attached garage, there is also an attic space for extra storage or could even be a cozy office space.

~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard care.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC representative.
~Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
~Smoking is strictly prohibited anywhere on the premises.

(RLNE3139554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8806 1st Ave NE have any available units?
8806 1st Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8806 1st Ave NE have?
Some of 8806 1st Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8806 1st Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
8806 1st Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8806 1st Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8806 1st Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 8806 1st Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 8806 1st Ave NE offers parking.
Does 8806 1st Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8806 1st Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8806 1st Ave NE have a pool?
No, 8806 1st Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 8806 1st Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 8806 1st Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8806 1st Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8806 1st Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
