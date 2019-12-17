Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

8806 1st Ave NE Available 04/01/20 Classic Northgate Rambler - This spacious 3-bedroom rambler offers the best of both worlds. The home is situated in an established neighborhood on a lot with mature landscaping, large patio, and terraced back yard, yet it is also minutes away from the Northgate Transit Center, I-5 entrances, Northgate Mall, Thornton Place, and a short jaunt to Green Lake.



The home includes a large formal dining area, as well as eating space in the kitchen. The sun-filled living room includes a wood-burning fireplace. Separate utility room, which can double as a mudroom, allows easy access to the back patio and large partially fenced back yard. In addition to the attached garage, there is also an attic space for extra storage or could even be a cozy office space.



~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard care.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC representative.

~Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

~Smoking is strictly prohibited anywhere on the premises.



