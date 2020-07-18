8659 Delridge Way SW Apt A3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy condominium unit in the South Delridge neighborhood in Seattle. This two-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment features a very nice hardwood floor that would definitely welcome you when you enter. Not to mention the balcony where you can overlook some sights in the City. Food preparation becomes easy as its kitchen isnt as big that you have to make big movement to get to the other ingredient. It is also equipped with your basic needs like the refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher to help you get through the day. 8659 Delridge Way SW has a Walk Score of 76 out of 100, so essentially, errands can be done by foot.



NEARBY PARKS:

Westwood Park

Highland Park Playground

Roxhill Park



NEARBY TRANSIT:

120 - 0.0 mi

125 - 0.0 mi

60 - 0.0 mi

22 - 0.2 mi

128 - 0.2 mi

125 - 0.2 mi

22 - 0.2 mi

60 - 0.2 m



