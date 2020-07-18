All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 8659 Delridge Way SW Apt A3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8659 Delridge Way SW Apt A3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8659 Delridge Way SW Apt A3

8659 Delridge Way SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8659 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy condominium unit in the South Delridge neighborhood in Seattle. This two-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment features a very nice hardwood floor that would definitely welcome you when you enter. Not to mention the balcony where you can overlook some sights in the City. Food preparation becomes easy as its kitchen isnt as big that you have to make big movement to get to the other ingredient. It is also equipped with your basic needs like the refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher to help you get through the day. 8659 Delridge Way SW has a Walk Score of 76 out of 100, so essentially, errands can be done by foot.

NEARBY PARKS:
Westwood Park
Highland Park Playground
Roxhill Park

NEARBY TRANSIT:
120 - 0.0 mi
125 - 0.0 mi
60 - 0.0 mi
22 - 0.2 mi
128 - 0.2 mi
125 - 0.2 mi
22 - 0.2 mi
60 - 0.2 m

(RLNE4688805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8659 Delridge Way SW Apt A3 have any available units?
8659 Delridge Way SW Apt A3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8659 Delridge Way SW Apt A3 have?
Some of 8659 Delridge Way SW Apt A3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8659 Delridge Way SW Apt A3 currently offering any rent specials?
8659 Delridge Way SW Apt A3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8659 Delridge Way SW Apt A3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8659 Delridge Way SW Apt A3 is pet friendly.
Does 8659 Delridge Way SW Apt A3 offer parking?
No, 8659 Delridge Way SW Apt A3 does not offer parking.
Does 8659 Delridge Way SW Apt A3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8659 Delridge Way SW Apt A3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8659 Delridge Way SW Apt A3 have a pool?
No, 8659 Delridge Way SW Apt A3 does not have a pool.
Does 8659 Delridge Way SW Apt A3 have accessible units?
No, 8659 Delridge Way SW Apt A3 does not have accessible units.
Does 8659 Delridge Way SW Apt A3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8659 Delridge Way SW Apt A3 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Holgate12
1814 12th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
Jasper Apartments
8606 35th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St
Seattle, WA 98115
Stratus
820 Lenora Street
Seattle, WA 98121
Greenhouse
3701 S Hudson St
Seattle, WA 98118
Magnolia Apartments
3520 28th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98199
Balfour Place Apartments
1820 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University