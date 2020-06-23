8616 45th Avenue South

Amenities

This adorable 2BR/1BA bungalow offers convenience and utility! Located 10 minutes on foot from the Rainier Beach Light Rail Station as well as multiple transit stations, downtown commuters will LOVE living here! Featuring a fully fenced front yard, your furry friends will LOVE it too! 1 off street parking place included with rent. Street parking is also plentiful. Up the road, in Columbia City and Hillman City offer broad variety of dining and nightlife options. $1700 refundable security deposit. $425 additional deposit for up two two pets under 25 lbs. 600 credit score required for consideration. Bills in collection, or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial of application. Verifiable monthly, current household income equal to 3 times monthly rent required. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial of application.