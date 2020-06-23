All apartments in Seattle
March 19 2019

8616 45th Avenue South

8616 45th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

8616 45th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Dunlap

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This adorable 2BR/1BA bungalow offers convenience and utility! Located 10 minutes on foot from the Rainier Beach Light Rail Station as well as multiple transit stations, downtown commuters will LOVE living here! Featuring a fully fenced front yard, your furry friends will LOVE it too! 1 off street parking place included with rent. Street parking is also plentiful. Up the road, in Columbia City and Hillman City offer broad variety of dining and nightlife options. $1700 refundable security deposit. $425 additional deposit for up two two pets under 25 lbs. 600 credit score required for consideration. Bills in collection, or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial of application. Verifiable monthly, current household income equal to 3 times monthly rent required. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8616 45th Avenue South have any available units?
8616 45th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 8616 45th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
8616 45th Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8616 45th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 8616 45th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 8616 45th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 8616 45th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 8616 45th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8616 45th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8616 45th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 8616 45th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 8616 45th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 8616 45th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 8616 45th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 8616 45th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8616 45th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 8616 45th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
