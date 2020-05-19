All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

8534 Nesbit Ave #B

8534 Nesbit Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8534 Nesbit Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Green Lake Neighborhood - Live near Greenlake, Northgate and DT Seattle. This wonderful Townhouse features slate entry, lower entry office/den, single garage, outside court yard are located on lower level. 1 level up and you will find a spacious kitchen, dining area plus island, living room with corner fireplace, a half bath and balcony deck. 2 bedroom located at the top level, mst w/walk-in closet, full bath, laundry. Alley access to the unit.

LEASE TERM: 12-month lease minimum

To apply: www.reintl.appfolio.com/listings

See rental criteria for details before applying.
https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud

Tenants are required to pay utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4208826)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8534 Nesbit Ave #B have any available units?
8534 Nesbit Ave #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8534 Nesbit Ave #B have?
Some of 8534 Nesbit Ave #B's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8534 Nesbit Ave #B currently offering any rent specials?
8534 Nesbit Ave #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8534 Nesbit Ave #B pet-friendly?
No, 8534 Nesbit Ave #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8534 Nesbit Ave #B offer parking?
Yes, 8534 Nesbit Ave #B offers parking.
Does 8534 Nesbit Ave #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8534 Nesbit Ave #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8534 Nesbit Ave #B have a pool?
No, 8534 Nesbit Ave #B does not have a pool.
Does 8534 Nesbit Ave #B have accessible units?
No, 8534 Nesbit Ave #B does not have accessible units.
Does 8534 Nesbit Ave #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8534 Nesbit Ave #B does not have units with dishwashers.

