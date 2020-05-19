8534 Nesbit Ave #B

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace

Green Lake Neighborhood - Live near Greenlake, Northgate and DT Seattle. This wonderful Townhouse features slate entry, lower entry office/den, single garage, outside court yard are located on lower level. 1 level up and you will find a spacious kitchen, dining area plus island, living room with corner fireplace, a half bath and balcony deck. 2 bedroom located at the top level, mst w/walk-in closet, full bath, laundry. Alley access to the unit.



LEASE TERM: 12-month lease minimum



To apply: www.reintl.appfolio.com/listings



See rental criteria for details before applying.

https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud



Tenants are required to pay utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4208826)