8529 Interlake Ave N

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in the conveniently located North College Park neighborhood. This townhome is just a few minutes to a slew of dining, shopping and transportation options, but far enough from the hubbub for privacy and undisturbed RnR. This townhome features hardwood floors althroughout, spacious bedrooms and masters suite, and a huge deck perfect for parties, or soaking up the sun. Commodious living room has an open floor plan design, and a sliding door access to a private balcony with a great view of the community court yard.



This home also boasts of a tastefully designed kitchen, with hardwood cabinetry, designer backsplash, and a full suite for stainless steel appliances.



Pets allowed: Cats, dogs with deposit



Walkscore: 76



Nearest Parks: Greenwood Park, Licton Springs Park and Duck Island.



Nearest Bus Lines:



N 85th St & Stone Ave N 45 Metro Transit 0.1 miles

Aurora Ave N & N 85th St E Line Metro Transit 0.2 miles

N 85th St & Aurora Ave N 45, 355 Metro Transit 0.2 miles

N 85th St & Wallingford Ave N 45, 355, 994 Metro Transit 0.2 miles



