Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:00 PM

8529 Interlake Ave N

8529 Interlake Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8529 Interlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in the conveniently located North College Park neighborhood. This townhome is just a few minutes to a slew of dining, shopping and transportation options, but far enough from the hubbub for privacy and undisturbed RnR. This townhome features hardwood floors althroughout, spacious bedrooms and masters suite, and a huge deck perfect for parties, or soaking up the sun. Commodious living room has an open floor plan design, and a sliding door access to a private balcony with a great view of the community court yard.

This home also boasts of a tastefully designed kitchen, with hardwood cabinetry, designer backsplash, and a full suite for stainless steel appliances.

Pets allowed: Cats, dogs with deposit

Walkscore: 76

Nearest Parks: Greenwood Park, Licton Springs Park and Duck Island.

Nearest Bus Lines:

N 85th St & Stone Ave N 45 Metro Transit 0.1 miles
Aurora Ave N & N 85th St E Line Metro Transit 0.2 miles
N 85th St & Aurora Ave N 45, 355 Metro Transit 0.2 miles
N 85th St & Wallingford Ave N 45, 355, 994 Metro Transit 0.2 miles

(RLNE5803847)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8529 Interlake Ave N have any available units?
8529 Interlake Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8529 Interlake Ave N have?
Some of 8529 Interlake Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8529 Interlake Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
8529 Interlake Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8529 Interlake Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 8529 Interlake Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 8529 Interlake Ave N offer parking?
No, 8529 Interlake Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 8529 Interlake Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8529 Interlake Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8529 Interlake Ave N have a pool?
No, 8529 Interlake Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 8529 Interlake Ave N have accessible units?
No, 8529 Interlake Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 8529 Interlake Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8529 Interlake Ave N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
