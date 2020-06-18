8529 Interlake Ave N

Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in the conveniently located North College Park neighborhood. This townhome is just a few minutes to a slew of dining, shopping and transportation options, but far enough from the hubbub for privacy and undisturbed RnR. This townhome features hardwood floors althroughout, spacious bedrooms and masters suite, and a huge deck perfect for parties, or soaking up the sun. Commodious living room has an open floor plan design, and a sliding door access to a private balcony with a great view of the community court yard.
This home also boasts of a tastefully designed kitchen, with hardwood cabinetry, designer backsplash, and a full suite for stainless steel appliances.
Pets allowed: Cats, dogs with deposit
Walkscore: 76
Nearest Parks: Greenwood Park, Licton Springs Park and Duck Island.
Nearest Bus Lines:
N 85th St & Stone Ave N 45 Metro Transit 0.1 miles
Aurora Ave N & N 85th St E Line Metro Transit 0.2 miles
N 85th St & Aurora Ave N 45, 355 Metro Transit 0.2 miles
N 85th St & Wallingford Ave N 45, 355, 994 Metro Transit 0.2 miles
(RLNE5803847)