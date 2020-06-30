8526 Nesbit Avenue North

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

This Greenlake area townhome is convenient to 99 as well as I-5. Close to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, etc. and easily accessible to all of Seattle. Enjoy your own private courtyard at this home. This bright townhome is filled with natural light. Quartz countertops, stainlesss steel appliances, and a gas stove combine to make a kitchen any cook will love! Gas fireplace to create a cozy, warm home feeling. Walk in closets. Lots of space and storage. Don't miss this home. Call, text or email Michael Hughes with Seattle Rental Group today. michael@seattlerentalgroup.com (205)419-2660



Terms: One year lease or longer preferred