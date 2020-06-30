All apartments in Seattle
8526 Nesbit Avenue North
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:29 AM

8526 Nesbit Avenue North

8526 Nesbit Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8526 Nesbit Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
This Greenlake area townhome is convenient to 99 as well as I-5. Close to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, etc. and easily accessible to all of Seattle. Enjoy your own private courtyard at this home. This bright townhome is filled with natural light. Quartz countertops, stainlesss steel appliances, and a gas stove combine to make a kitchen any cook will love! Gas fireplace to create a cozy, warm home feeling. Walk in closets. Lots of space and storage. Don't miss this home. Call, text or email Michael Hughes with Seattle Rental Group today. michael@seattlerentalgroup.com (205)419-2660

Terms: One year lease or longer preferred

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8526 Nesbit Avenue North have any available units?
8526 Nesbit Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8526 Nesbit Avenue North have?
Some of 8526 Nesbit Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8526 Nesbit Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
8526 Nesbit Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8526 Nesbit Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 8526 Nesbit Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8526 Nesbit Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 8526 Nesbit Avenue North offers parking.
Does 8526 Nesbit Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8526 Nesbit Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8526 Nesbit Avenue North have a pool?
No, 8526 Nesbit Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 8526 Nesbit Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 8526 Nesbit Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 8526 Nesbit Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8526 Nesbit Avenue North has units with dishwashers.

