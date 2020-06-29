All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:47 AM

846 59th St

846 Northeast 59th Street · No Longer Available
Location

846 Northeast 59th Street, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
furnished
refrigerator
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Adorable and warm furnished house for rent. Laid out in a very open fashion so it feels much bigger than the square footage suggests. Smaller furnishings can be stored, but bed, dresser, couch and chair come with the rental. Can leave the front fencing open or attach the closing gate before move-in.

You wont find a more amazing location with a rural neighborhood feel than this. Its directly on four main bus lines, a three minute drive to the highway, and centrally located in the city. Easy walking distance to two fantastic parks, one surrounding a huge lake. Family oriented street so you feel safe and comfortable. Some nightlife nearby with a bar/music venue at the end of the street, but the noise is at a minimum and theyre very respectful to the neighbors. Bike paths everywhere and grocery stores within a four minute drive/15 minute walk.

The roof is only 7 years old and a ton of touch-ups have been made in the last six months like new paint, new vanity, new medicine cabinet, rejuvenated clawfoot tub, new fridge, and much more. Washer/Dryer unit in the house, a walk-in closet in the bedroom, and lots of cabinet space in the kitchen. With a back porch plenty big for company and a fenced yard, youll be swept off your feet at the charm of the place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 846 59th St have any available units?
846 59th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 846 59th St have?
Some of 846 59th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 846 59th St currently offering any rent specials?
846 59th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 59th St pet-friendly?
No, 846 59th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 846 59th St offer parking?
No, 846 59th St does not offer parking.
Does 846 59th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 846 59th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 59th St have a pool?
No, 846 59th St does not have a pool.
Does 846 59th St have accessible units?
No, 846 59th St does not have accessible units.
Does 846 59th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 846 59th St does not have units with dishwashers.
