846 59th St

Adorable and warm furnished house for rent. Laid out in a very open fashion so it feels much bigger than the square footage suggests. Smaller furnishings can be stored, but bed, dresser, couch and chair come with the rental. Can leave the front fencing open or attach the closing gate before move-in.



You wont find a more amazing location with a rural neighborhood feel than this. Its directly on four main bus lines, a three minute drive to the highway, and centrally located in the city. Easy walking distance to two fantastic parks, one surrounding a huge lake. Family oriented street so you feel safe and comfortable. Some nightlife nearby with a bar/music venue at the end of the street, but the noise is at a minimum and theyre very respectful to the neighbors. Bike paths everywhere and grocery stores within a four minute drive/15 minute walk.



The roof is only 7 years old and a ton of touch-ups have been made in the last six months like new paint, new vanity, new medicine cabinet, rejuvenated clawfoot tub, new fridge, and much more. Washer/Dryer unit in the house, a walk-in closet in the bedroom, and lots of cabinet space in the kitchen. With a back porch plenty big for company and a fenced yard, youll be swept off your feet at the charm of the place.