843 Davis Plaza S

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool internet access

Use this lnk to scedule a viewing https://showmojo.com/l/d0a8006096/843-davis-pl-s-seattle-wa-98144 Conveniently located, furnished 1BR/1BA condo offers tranquility near the heart of Seattle. Lease term minimum of 6 months with a maximum of 9 months. Condo rents fully furnished including pots, pans, silverware, cups, etc. Parking, utilities, and WiFi included with rent. 5 minutes to First Hill and Seattle U and 15 minutes to South Lake Union by car. Huge Deck with views of Beacon Hill and downtown. $1700 refundable security deposit. 600 minimum credit required for consideration. Verifiable current household income of at least 3x monthly rent required for consideration. NO PETS - This is firm. Prior bankruptcy, service of notice, complaints from neighbors, and/or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial. Bills in arrears or excessive monthly debt service may result in rejection of application