All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 843 Davis Plaza S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
843 Davis Plaza S
Last updated August 21 2019 at 5:35 PM

843 Davis Plaza S

843 Davis Pl S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Atlantic
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

843 Davis Pl S, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Use this lnk to scedule a viewing https://showmojo.com/l/d0a8006096/843-davis-pl-s-seattle-wa-98144 Conveniently located, furnished 1BR/1BA condo offers tranquility near the heart of Seattle. Lease term minimum of 6 months with a maximum of 9 months. Condo rents fully furnished including pots, pans, silverware, cups, etc. Parking, utilities, and WiFi included with rent. 5 minutes to First Hill and Seattle U and 15 minutes to South Lake Union by car. Huge Deck with views of Beacon Hill and downtown. $1700 refundable security deposit. 600 minimum credit required for consideration. Verifiable current household income of at least 3x monthly rent required for consideration. NO PETS - This is firm. Prior bankruptcy, service of notice, complaints from neighbors, and/or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial. Bills in arrears or excessive monthly debt service may result in rejection of application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 Davis Plaza S have any available units?
843 Davis Plaza S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 843 Davis Plaza S have?
Some of 843 Davis Plaza S's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 Davis Plaza S currently offering any rent specials?
843 Davis Plaza S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 Davis Plaza S pet-friendly?
No, 843 Davis Plaza S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 843 Davis Plaza S offer parking?
Yes, 843 Davis Plaza S offers parking.
Does 843 Davis Plaza S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 843 Davis Plaza S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 Davis Plaza S have a pool?
Yes, 843 Davis Plaza S has a pool.
Does 843 Davis Plaza S have accessible units?
No, 843 Davis Plaza S does not have accessible units.
Does 843 Davis Plaza S have units with dishwashers?
No, 843 Davis Plaza S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glen Arms
512 Boylston Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
East Union
2220 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Lightbox
4545 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Pine & Minor
1551 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Leeward Apartments
1305 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
City Views
3021 SW Bradford St
Seattle, WA 98126

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University