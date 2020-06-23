All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 840 NE 125th St #301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
840 NE 125th St #301
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

840 NE 125th St #301

840 NE 125th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pinehurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

840 NE 125th St, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
840 NE 125th St #301 - (FOR RENT) Nice condo in Forte High. Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Corner unit. Features include breakfast bar, granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Dining room area with tile surround fireplace. Sliders to deck. Tile entry with closet and stackable Washer/Dryer and a common garage. City Living at it's best. Please call Gwenever Cannon, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-876-0066 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4495189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 NE 125th St #301 have any available units?
840 NE 125th St #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 NE 125th St #301 have?
Some of 840 NE 125th St #301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 NE 125th St #301 currently offering any rent specials?
840 NE 125th St #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 NE 125th St #301 pet-friendly?
No, 840 NE 125th St #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 840 NE 125th St #301 offer parking?
Yes, 840 NE 125th St #301 offers parking.
Does 840 NE 125th St #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 840 NE 125th St #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 NE 125th St #301 have a pool?
No, 840 NE 125th St #301 does not have a pool.
Does 840 NE 125th St #301 have accessible units?
No, 840 NE 125th St #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 840 NE 125th St #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 NE 125th St #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly118
4200 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
The Lyric
215 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Chloe on Madison
1401 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Circa Green Lake
6900 E Green Lake Way N
Seattle, WA 98115
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Dexter Lake Union
1215 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Alloy
802 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University