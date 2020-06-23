Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities garage

840 NE 125th St #301 - (FOR RENT) Nice condo in Forte High. Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Corner unit. Features include breakfast bar, granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Dining room area with tile surround fireplace. Sliders to deck. Tile entry with closet and stackable Washer/Dryer and a common garage. City Living at it's best. Please call Gwenever Cannon, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-876-0066 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4495189)