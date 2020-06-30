All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

824 NE 56th St

824 Northeast 56th Street · No Longer Available
Location

824 Northeast 56th Street, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Hurry up and get a $200 discount on your first month's rent if you sign the lease with us on or before the 30th of November!

This charming recently remodeled in 2016 the home with 3 beds, 2-baths is in the desirable residential neighborhood in the University District, Ravenna, and Green Lake areas in Seattle. It within walking distance to amenities such as a future light rail and easy access to the freeway.

The homely unfurnished interior features a functional floor plan with 2 separate entrances, spacious living and dining rooms, hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, and new double pane windows. The gourmet style kitchen with a sizable eating area has new kitchen cabinets with quartz countertops and appliances such as a refrigerator, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer for your laundry needs. Additional features include new bathrooms, a bonus multi-purpose room, and a separate laundry room in the lower level. For climate control, centralized air conditioning and new water heaters are installed.

Fully fenced back yard with a patio and a shed is a great place to relax and entertain guests with fun outdoor activities. Single car driveway and on-street parking are available. Pets are welcome with a deposit of $500/pet. Sorry, only small and medium dogs are okay. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, internet, and landscaping. A $500 on the security deposit will be deducted for cleaning fees after the move-out.

The propertys Walkscore is 91/100 and Bikescore of 98/100. This location is a walker and bikers paradise - errands can be done on foot or by bike and do not require a car.

Nearby Parks: Ravenna Boulevard Park, Cowen Park, University Playground, and Meridian Park.

Nearby Schools:
McDonald Elementary School - 0.36 mile, 8/10
Loyal Heights Elementary School - 0.56 mile, 8/10
Roosevelt High School - 0.63 mile, 10/10
Green Lake Elementary Schoo

(RLNE5316010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

