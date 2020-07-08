820 Blanchard St Unit 1810

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Gorgeous, 2 beds, 2-baths condo in a dynamic neighborhood in Belltown, Seattle.



The beautiful semi-furnished interior features a fireplace and large windows give bright natural lighting during the day. An elegant one-wall kitchen with an island counter is fully equipped with granite countertops, contemporary cabinets with plenty of storage, as well as stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator and freezer, stove, wall-mounted ovens and many more. A round cement table with six chairs fill the dining room. The bedrooms have comfy beds, dressers with nightstands, and the master bedroom has a TV and a soft plush carpet. A family room has a TV on a stand with a large couch, a bookshelf, and framed art pictures. The bathrooms have shower stalls, a bathtub, wall-mounted sinks topped by large mirrors, and functional toilets. An in-unit washer and dryer are included and for climate control, centralized air conditioning and gas heating are installed.



The exterior features two patios with fantastic views of the surrounding neighborhood. Amenities include a shared swimming pool, barbecue, and an attached 2-car covered garage. Pets are not encouraged but are negotiable. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are gas, electricity, cable, and internet. HOA will cover the water and trash utilities.



The propertys Walkscore is 100/100, Transit Score is 100/100, and Bikescore is 81/100. This is a Walkers Paradise, Riders Paradise, and a Very Bikeable area. Errands can be done by bike or on foot and traveling with public transportation is accessible.



Nearby Parks: Danny Park, Cascade Playground, and Regrade Park, and Westlake Park.



Nearby Schools:

The Center School - 0.66 mile, 6/10

Hay Elementary School - 1.2 miles, 9/10

Queen Anne Elementary School - 1.45 miles, 6/10

Mcclure Middle School - 1.59 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

40 - 0.0 mile

C Line - 0.0 mile

8 - 0.0 mile

116 - 0.1 mile



Rail Lines:

South Lake Union Streetcar - 0.0 mile

Link light rail - 0.5 mile



