820 Blanchard St Unit 1810
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

820 Blanchard St Unit 1810

820 Blanchard St · No Longer Available
Location

820 Blanchard St, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Gorgeous, 2 beds, 2-baths condo in a dynamic neighborhood in Belltown, Seattle.

The beautiful semi-furnished interior features a fireplace and large windows give bright natural lighting during the day. An elegant one-wall kitchen with an island counter is fully equipped with granite countertops, contemporary cabinets with plenty of storage, as well as stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator and freezer, stove, wall-mounted ovens and many more. A round cement table with six chairs fill the dining room. The bedrooms have comfy beds, dressers with nightstands, and the master bedroom has a TV and a soft plush carpet. A family room has a TV on a stand with a large couch, a bookshelf, and framed art pictures. The bathrooms have shower stalls, a bathtub, wall-mounted sinks topped by large mirrors, and functional toilets. An in-unit washer and dryer are included and for climate control, centralized air conditioning and gas heating are installed.

The exterior features two patios with fantastic views of the surrounding neighborhood. Amenities include a shared swimming pool, barbecue, and an attached 2-car covered garage. Pets are not encouraged but are negotiable. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are gas, electricity, cable, and internet. HOA will cover the water and trash utilities.

The propertys Walkscore is 100/100, Transit Score is 100/100, and Bikescore is 81/100. This is a Walkers Paradise, Riders Paradise, and a Very Bikeable area. Errands can be done by bike or on foot and traveling with public transportation is accessible.

Nearby Parks: Danny Park, Cascade Playground, and Regrade Park, and Westlake Park.

Nearby Schools:
The Center School - 0.66 mile, 6/10
Hay Elementary School - 1.2 miles, 9/10
Queen Anne Elementary School - 1.45 miles, 6/10
Mcclure Middle School - 1.59 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
40 - 0.0 mile
C Line - 0.0 mile
8 - 0.0 mile
116 - 0.1 mile

Rail Lines:
South Lake Union Streetcar - 0.0 mile
Link light rail - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5289911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Blanchard St Unit 1810 have any available units?
820 Blanchard St Unit 1810 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 Blanchard St Unit 1810 have?
Some of 820 Blanchard St Unit 1810's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Blanchard St Unit 1810 currently offering any rent specials?
820 Blanchard St Unit 1810 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Blanchard St Unit 1810 pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Blanchard St Unit 1810 is pet friendly.
Does 820 Blanchard St Unit 1810 offer parking?
Yes, 820 Blanchard St Unit 1810 offers parking.
Does 820 Blanchard St Unit 1810 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 Blanchard St Unit 1810 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Blanchard St Unit 1810 have a pool?
Yes, 820 Blanchard St Unit 1810 has a pool.
Does 820 Blanchard St Unit 1810 have accessible units?
No, 820 Blanchard St Unit 1810 does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Blanchard St Unit 1810 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Blanchard St Unit 1810 has units with dishwashers.

