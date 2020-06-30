Amenities

812 5th Avenue North #106 Available 01/10/20 Residences on 5th Condominiums ~ Queen Anne - Available January 10th! Location, location, location! Sought after Queen Anne location in the shadow of the Space Needle, just minutes to Amazon and Downtown Seattle. This ground floor studio condo has lots of natural light and lives like a 1 bedroom with a space-saving Murphy bed tucked in a sleeping alcove, allowing room to set up a separate living room area. Accessed through the beautiful courtyard, this unit offers tranquil greenscape views with the benefit of being in the middle of the city. Generously sized bathroom and kitchen. Ample closet space and storage. The Residences on Fifth features a beautiful lobby entrance and incredible common area patio with furniture, barbecue & a view of the Space Needle. One assigned parking space in secured garage and W/D in unit. Water, sewer and garbage is included in your rent. Located near the Space Needle, South Lake Union and all of Seattle's finest restaurants, bars, coffee shops - Caffe Vita is across the street, and QFC grocery shopping is a block away! Minutes to Downtown Seattle, Amazon, SLU, the Gates Foundation and Microsoft Connector. Sorry, no pets and and no smoking.



No Pets Allowed



