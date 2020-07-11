810 S Henderson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed all utils included garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Naturally lit vintage beauty in convenient, quiet and emerging South Park neighborhood.



Welcome home to your spacious covered entry; perfectly designed to let natural light stream in. This home is loaded with old world charm. Unique open space layout creates multi-functional use areas for lounging, dining, entertaining or work. Home showcases 19th century trim and arch details instantly adding character to an already fabulous home.



Spacious kitchen with plenty of cooking and storage space makes cooking and holidays a breeze. Storage galore. Large mudroom leads to sprawling backyard, perfect for summer gatherings. Enjoy oversize unfinished basement with room for shop and bonus room for storage or wine cellar.



Conveniently located close to Hwy 99, minutes to Boeing Field, blocks from Glen Acres Golf course and Westcrest Park. Close to shopping, downtown, buses & airport for easy commute. Large garage included, perfect for shop.



Terms: 10-month lease. $1,600 security deposit; $40/adult app fee; all utilities paid by tenant. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. Dogs okay. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold this home exclusively for you, and be credited towards security deposit at move-in.