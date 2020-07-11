All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 22 2019 at 7:43 AM

810 S Henderson St

810 South Henderson Street · No Longer Available
Location

810 South Henderson Street, Seattle, WA 98108
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
all utils included
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Naturally lit vintage beauty in convenient, quiet and emerging South Park neighborhood.

Welcome home to your spacious covered entry; perfectly designed to let natural light stream in. This home is loaded with old world charm. Unique open space layout creates multi-functional use areas for lounging, dining, entertaining or work. Home showcases 19th century trim and arch details instantly adding character to an already fabulous home.

Spacious kitchen with plenty of cooking and storage space makes cooking and holidays a breeze. Storage galore. Large mudroom leads to sprawling backyard, perfect for summer gatherings. Enjoy oversize unfinished basement with room for shop and bonus room for storage or wine cellar.

Conveniently located close to Hwy 99, minutes to Boeing Field, blocks from Glen Acres Golf course and Westcrest Park. Close to shopping, downtown, buses & airport for easy commute. Large garage included, perfect for shop.

Terms: 10-month lease. $1,600 security deposit; $40/adult app fee; all utilities paid by tenant. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. Dogs okay. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold this home exclusively for you, and be credited towards security deposit at move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 S Henderson St have any available units?
810 S Henderson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 S Henderson St have?
Some of 810 S Henderson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 S Henderson St currently offering any rent specials?
810 S Henderson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 S Henderson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 S Henderson St is pet friendly.
Does 810 S Henderson St offer parking?
Yes, 810 S Henderson St offers parking.
Does 810 S Henderson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 S Henderson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 S Henderson St have a pool?
No, 810 S Henderson St does not have a pool.
Does 810 S Henderson St have accessible units?
No, 810 S Henderson St does not have accessible units.
Does 810 S Henderson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 S Henderson St does not have units with dishwashers.
