Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Ultimate urban living right in Green Lake! Available early December!



- Honed granite counters

- Birch hardwoods,

- Oversized eating bar,

- Tile in all bathrooms, including shower and bath-tubs



Rental Terms:



Residents are responsible for all utilities.

No pets allowed

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 810 N 49th St Seattle, King County, Washington 98103



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/810-N-49Th-St-Seattle-WA-98103



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on AOC

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5354448)