Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

810 N 49th St

810 North 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

810 North 49th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Ultimate urban living right in Green Lake! Available early December!

- Honed granite counters
- Birch hardwoods,
- Oversized eating bar,
- Tile in all bathrooms, including shower and bath-tubs

Rental Terms:

Residents are responsible for all utilities.
No pets allowed
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 810 N 49th St Seattle, King County, Washington 98103

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/810-N-49Th-St-Seattle-WA-98103

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on AOC
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5354448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 N 49th St have any available units?
810 N 49th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 N 49th St have?
Some of 810 N 49th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 N 49th St currently offering any rent specials?
810 N 49th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 N 49th St pet-friendly?
No, 810 N 49th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 810 N 49th St offer parking?
No, 810 N 49th St does not offer parking.
Does 810 N 49th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 N 49th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 N 49th St have a pool?
No, 810 N 49th St does not have a pool.
Does 810 N 49th St have accessible units?
No, 810 N 49th St does not have accessible units.
Does 810 N 49th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 N 49th St has units with dishwashers.

