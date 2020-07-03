All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:29 PM

809 Taylor Ave N, Unit A Seattle WA 98109 ACL (Home Warranty Plan) - 1

809 Taylor Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

809 Taylor Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Video is available for viewing. Live work studio which is situated on the street front with secured gate. It has a walk score of 94 out of 100 so make it as Walker's paradise to run daily errands and not require a car. Convenient located to public transportation, two blocks from QFC, walking distance to cafes and restaurants. New washer/dryer, new paint. Max 2 occupants. > 12-month lease > Background and credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old (non-refundable) > require FICO above 640 > need most recent paycheck stubs and last year W-2 to support income criteria (3 times of the rent) > require the most recent bank statement ( to show 4 times of the rent as reserve criteria) > Move-in fee: first month's rent, $800 deposit > Tenants to pay electricity, $50/person for water, sewer and garbage > no smoking unit > Pet is subject to landlord's approval, no danger breed dog > Managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Taylor Ave N, Unit A Seattle WA 98109 ACL (Home Warranty Plan) - 1 have any available units?
809 Taylor Ave N, Unit A Seattle WA 98109 ACL (Home Warranty Plan) - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 809 Taylor Ave N, Unit A Seattle WA 98109 ACL (Home Warranty Plan) - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
809 Taylor Ave N, Unit A Seattle WA 98109 ACL (Home Warranty Plan) - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Taylor Ave N, Unit A Seattle WA 98109 ACL (Home Warranty Plan) - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Taylor Ave N, Unit A Seattle WA 98109 ACL (Home Warranty Plan) - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 809 Taylor Ave N, Unit A Seattle WA 98109 ACL (Home Warranty Plan) - 1 offer parking?
No, 809 Taylor Ave N, Unit A Seattle WA 98109 ACL (Home Warranty Plan) - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 809 Taylor Ave N, Unit A Seattle WA 98109 ACL (Home Warranty Plan) - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 Taylor Ave N, Unit A Seattle WA 98109 ACL (Home Warranty Plan) - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Taylor Ave N, Unit A Seattle WA 98109 ACL (Home Warranty Plan) - 1 have a pool?
No, 809 Taylor Ave N, Unit A Seattle WA 98109 ACL (Home Warranty Plan) - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 809 Taylor Ave N, Unit A Seattle WA 98109 ACL (Home Warranty Plan) - 1 have accessible units?
No, 809 Taylor Ave N, Unit A Seattle WA 98109 ACL (Home Warranty Plan) - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Taylor Ave N, Unit A Seattle WA 98109 ACL (Home Warranty Plan) - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Taylor Ave N, Unit A Seattle WA 98109 ACL (Home Warranty Plan) - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Taylor Ave N, Unit A Seattle WA 98109 ACL (Home Warranty Plan) - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Taylor Ave N, Unit A Seattle WA 98109 ACL (Home Warranty Plan) - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

