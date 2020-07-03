809 Taylor Ave N, Unit A Seattle WA 98109 ACL (Home Warranty Plan) - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Video is available for viewing. Live work studio which is situated on the street front with secured gate. It has a walk score of 94 out of 100 so make it as Walker's paradise to run daily errands and not require a car. Convenient located to public transportation, two blocks from QFC, walking distance to cafes and restaurants. New washer/dryer, new paint. Max 2 occupants. > 12-month lease > Background and credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old (non-refundable) > require FICO above 640 > need most recent paycheck stubs and last year W-2 to support income criteria (3 times of the rent) > require the most recent bank statement ( to show 4 times of the rent as reserve criteria) > Move-in fee: first month's rent, $800 deposit > Tenants to pay electricity, $50/person for water, sewer and garbage > no smoking unit > Pet is subject to landlord's approval, no danger breed dog > Managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.