809 Taylor Ave N, Unit A Seattle WA 98109 ACL (Home Warranty Plan) - 1

Amenities
Video is available for viewing. Live work studio which is situated on the street front with secured gate. It has a walk score of 94 out of 100 so make it as Walker's paradise to run daily errands and not require a car. Convenient located to public transportation, two blocks from QFC, walking distance to cafes and restaurants. New washer/dryer, new paint. Max 2 occupants. > 12-month lease > Background and credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old (non-refundable) > require FICO above 640 > need most recent paycheck stubs and last year W-2 to support income criteria (3 times of the rent) > require the most recent bank statement ( to show 4 times of the rent as reserve criteria) > Move-in fee: first month's rent, $800 deposit > Tenants to pay electricity, $50/person for water, sewer and garbage > no smoking unit > Pet is subject to landlord's approval, no danger breed dog > Managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.