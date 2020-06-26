All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 8041 12th Avenue Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8041 12th Avenue Northeast
Last updated June 26 2019 at 4:05 PM

8041 12th Avenue Northeast

8041 12th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Roosevelt
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8041 12th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Seated proudly a half-block south of the Maple Leaf reservoir park, this handsome and charming Cape Cod offers an entrance to one of Seattle's best 'hoods. Beautiful hardwood floors, classic mid-century features, traditional living and dining rooms. A huge multi-purpose room downstairs that could be used as a third bedroom or TV room, directly next to tons of storage and a perfect shop space. All within easy walking distance of future light rail and multiple commuting routes north and south.
Seated proudly a half-block south of the Maple Leaf reservoir park, this handsome and charming Cape Cod offers an entrance to one of Seattle's best 'hoods. Beautiful hardwood floors, classic mid-century features, traditional living and dining rooms. A huge multi-purpose room downstairs that could be used as a third bedroom or TV room, directly next to tons of storage and a perfect shop space. All within easy walking distance of future light rail and multiple commuting routes north and south.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8041 12th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
8041 12th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8041 12th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 8041 12th Avenue Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8041 12th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
8041 12th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8041 12th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 8041 12th Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 8041 12th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 8041 12th Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 8041 12th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8041 12th Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8041 12th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 8041 12th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 8041 12th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 8041 12th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 8041 12th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8041 12th Avenue Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St
Seattle, WA 98126
Central
2203 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Olympus
2801 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Icon
400 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98104
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Kinects Towers
1823 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Cielo
800 Seneca St
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University