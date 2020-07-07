Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage

8002 Jones Ave NW Available 08/07/20 BALLARD 5 BED, 2 BATH UPDATED MID CENTURY FOR RENT AVAILABLE AUG! - *$3,850/month rent plus utilities. Landscape Maintenance Included. Available August 1*

*5 bed, 2 bath, 3200 SF; Pets Allowed on CBC basis; *No Cats, Dogs on Case By Case Basis, 20 lbs max*

*Mature Landscaping*

*First month's rent ($3,850) and security deposit ($3,850) due upon move in*

*12 month lease*



-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



Thoughtfully updated Mid Century Modern home. The house is 1 story with basement, fully fenced yard, multiple raised garden beds, and blueberry bushes. Lots of large windows and sunlight, on a corner lot. The house is over 3200 sq ft. 5 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 full kitchens. No Sublets. (Basement has a separate entrance and kitchen).



Upstairs there is an enclosed patio with a fireplace, kitchen, LR with fireplace, DR, bathroom, and 4 bedrooms. The large kitchen has the original birds eye maple cabinets, and an eat-in nook which seats 6 easily. Curved walls inside and out, round windows the house has some cool features, and was built in 1945.



Downstairs there is 1 bedroom, large craft/storage room with floor to ceiling shelves, laundry room with front-load washer/dryer, full bathroom. Large kitchen, HUGE family room with a fireplace. Lots of storage. Brand new furnace, water heater, and front load washer/dryer. 1 car garage.



The house is 2 blocks away from Loyal Heights Elementary (K-5: newly remodeled), 1 block from Larsens Bakery and other restaurants/coffee shops. Golden Gardens park is just down the hill, a 5 minute drive to the beach during the summer. Walk down the hill 15 minutes to reach downtown Ballard, and enjoy the farmers market on Sundays. 3 blocks from Loyal Heights playfield and Community Center. Middle school is Whitman, and Ballard High School is walking distance. 1 block from 24th and 80th, the house is on multiple bus lines (40, 18 and close to the 45), and an easy commute to downtown or to the UW. Easy city access, yet close to the beach and Shilshole Bay.



This home has everything you could want! Email for Showing Today!



Application Requirements:

• 3 times rent vs income per month per applicant

• FICO score of 750 or better

• No past evictions

• No pets preferred. Pets considered on a case by case basis



No Cats Allowed



