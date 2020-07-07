All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 8002 Jones Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8002 Jones Ave NW
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

8002 Jones Ave NW

8002 Jones Avenue Northwest · (425) 658-7471
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8002 Jones Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 8002 Jones Ave NW · Avail. Aug 7

$3,850

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 3030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
8002 Jones Ave NW Available 08/07/20 BALLARD 5 BED, 2 BATH UPDATED MID CENTURY FOR RENT AVAILABLE AUG! - *$3,850/month rent plus utilities. Landscape Maintenance Included. Available August 1*
*5 bed, 2 bath, 3200 SF; Pets Allowed on CBC basis; *No Cats, Dogs on Case By Case Basis, 20 lbs max*
*Mature Landscaping*
*First month's rent ($3,850) and security deposit ($3,850) due upon move in*
*12 month lease*

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

Thoughtfully updated Mid Century Modern home. The house is 1 story with basement, fully fenced yard, multiple raised garden beds, and blueberry bushes. Lots of large windows and sunlight, on a corner lot. The house is over 3200 sq ft. 5 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 full kitchens. No Sublets. (Basement has a separate entrance and kitchen).

Upstairs there is an enclosed patio with a fireplace, kitchen, LR with fireplace, DR, bathroom, and 4 bedrooms. The large kitchen has the original birds eye maple cabinets, and an eat-in nook which seats 6 easily. Curved walls inside and out, round windows the house has some cool features, and was built in 1945.

Downstairs there is 1 bedroom, large craft/storage room with floor to ceiling shelves, laundry room with front-load washer/dryer, full bathroom. Large kitchen, HUGE family room with a fireplace. Lots of storage. Brand new furnace, water heater, and front load washer/dryer. 1 car garage.

The house is 2 blocks away from Loyal Heights Elementary (K-5: newly remodeled), 1 block from Larsens Bakery and other restaurants/coffee shops. Golden Gardens park is just down the hill, a 5 minute drive to the beach during the summer. Walk down the hill 15 minutes to reach downtown Ballard, and enjoy the farmers market on Sundays. 3 blocks from Loyal Heights playfield and Community Center. Middle school is Whitman, and Ballard High School is walking distance. 1 block from 24th and 80th, the house is on multiple bus lines (40, 18 and close to the 45), and an easy commute to downtown or to the UW. Easy city access, yet close to the beach and Shilshole Bay.

This home has everything you could want! Email for Showing Today!

Application Requirements:
• 3 times rent vs income per month per applicant
• FICO score of 750 or better
• No past evictions
• No pets preferred. Pets considered on a case by case basis

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4646816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8002 Jones Ave NW have any available units?
8002 Jones Ave NW has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8002 Jones Ave NW have?
Some of 8002 Jones Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8002 Jones Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
8002 Jones Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8002 Jones Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8002 Jones Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 8002 Jones Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 8002 Jones Ave NW offers parking.
Does 8002 Jones Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8002 Jones Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8002 Jones Ave NW have a pool?
No, 8002 Jones Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 8002 Jones Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 8002 Jones Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 8002 Jones Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8002 Jones Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 8002 Jones Ave NW?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Vida
1205 Northeast 66th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Prescott
3920 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Equinox
1524 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Rivet Apartment Homes
1201 Mercer St
Seattle, WA 98109
Alder Flats
220 10th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Chroma SLU
1212 Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity