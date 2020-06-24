All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:33 AM

7807 Linden Ave N

7807 Linden Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7807 Linden Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
7807 Linden Ave N Available 04/03/19 Greenlake Phinney Ridge 3 bed/2 bath Craftsman!!! - Beautifully updated 1926 craftsman with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, den, and fully finished basement media/bonus room. Tucked away in the Greenlake/Phinney Ridge area, this home is ideally located just a short walk to Greenlake or Greenwood with easy access to I-5 and SR-99!

The main floor of this home boasts beautiful hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. The layout of the main floor includes a living room with wood-burning fireplace, gourmet kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The kitchen features gas stove and smart storage! Upstairs you will find the 3rd bedroom with additional den space. This upper floor provides an abundance of storage and extra closets. The fully finished daylight basement is perfect for use as a multi-functional bonus room with custom built in office space and murphy bed. The basement also includes an additional bathroom, storage and the utility/laundry room.

This home provides off-street carport parking for 2 vehicles. The yard is fully fenced with a lovely side yard and private finished patio in the backyard.

-- Available April 3rd
-- 12 or 24 month lease preferred
-- Tenants responsible for all utilities
-- No pets. No smoking.

Move in fees include:
First months rent: $3,450.00
Refundable security deposit: $3,450.00 (less application fees)

Home is currently occupied, please do not disturb the current residents. Contact annemarie@northpacificproperties.com or call/text (206) 229-4300 to schedule a viewing or with additional questions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3768365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7807 Linden Ave N have any available units?
7807 Linden Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7807 Linden Ave N have?
Some of 7807 Linden Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7807 Linden Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
7807 Linden Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7807 Linden Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 7807 Linden Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7807 Linden Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 7807 Linden Ave N offers parking.
Does 7807 Linden Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7807 Linden Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7807 Linden Ave N have a pool?
No, 7807 Linden Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 7807 Linden Ave N have accessible units?
No, 7807 Linden Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 7807 Linden Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7807 Linden Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
