Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

7807 Linden Ave N Available 04/03/19 Greenlake Phinney Ridge 3 bed/2 bath Craftsman!!! - Beautifully updated 1926 craftsman with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, den, and fully finished basement media/bonus room. Tucked away in the Greenlake/Phinney Ridge area, this home is ideally located just a short walk to Greenlake or Greenwood with easy access to I-5 and SR-99!



The main floor of this home boasts beautiful hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. The layout of the main floor includes a living room with wood-burning fireplace, gourmet kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The kitchen features gas stove and smart storage! Upstairs you will find the 3rd bedroom with additional den space. This upper floor provides an abundance of storage and extra closets. The fully finished daylight basement is perfect for use as a multi-functional bonus room with custom built in office space and murphy bed. The basement also includes an additional bathroom, storage and the utility/laundry room.



This home provides off-street carport parking for 2 vehicles. The yard is fully fenced with a lovely side yard and private finished patio in the backyard.



-- Available April 3rd

-- 12 or 24 month lease preferred

-- Tenants responsible for all utilities

-- No pets. No smoking.



Move in fees include:

First months rent: $3,450.00

Refundable security deposit: $3,450.00 (less application fees)



Home is currently occupied, please do not disturb the current residents. Contact annemarie@northpacificproperties.com or call/text (206) 229-4300 to schedule a viewing or with additional questions.



