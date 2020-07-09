7757 16th Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Convenient Ballard Location - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath with additional rooms for an office, 3 story home offers a large basement with plenty of storage space and a large fenced yard. Bright, open living room with wood burning fireplace. Such a convenient location - only a block to major bus lines, walking distance to High School, Middle School and Elementary School, parks, restaurants, shopping, coffee, and more! Parking is off street in back..



Pets: 1 cat or dog under 50lbs.

Fenced Yard, Huge unfinished basement.



Tenant to pay all utilities. Gas heat



If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx

You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.

Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.



