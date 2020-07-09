All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

7757 16th Ave NW

7757 16th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7757 16th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Convenient Ballard Location - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath with additional rooms for an office, 3 story home offers a large basement with plenty of storage space and a large fenced yard. Bright, open living room with wood burning fireplace. Such a convenient location - only a block to major bus lines, walking distance to High School, Middle School and Elementary School, parks, restaurants, shopping, coffee, and more! Parking is off street in back..

Pets: 1 cat or dog under 50lbs.
Fenced Yard, Huge unfinished basement.

Tenant to pay all utilities. Gas heat

If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.

(RLNE2078219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7757 16th Ave NW have any available units?
7757 16th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7757 16th Ave NW have?
Some of 7757 16th Ave NW's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7757 16th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
7757 16th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7757 16th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7757 16th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 7757 16th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 7757 16th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 7757 16th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7757 16th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7757 16th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 7757 16th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 7757 16th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 7757 16th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7757 16th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7757 16th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.

