Last updated February 25 2020 at 8:32 AM

7751 15th Ave Nw

7751 15th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7751 15th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
cats allowed
Calling all creatives to use this beautiful studio as they envision! The studio is brand new, never used, modern, well lit and on a street that can provide a good visibility for a business with signage. The space has a little kitchenette and a bathroom with shower. It has concrete floors and very high ceilings. It can be great for many type of professional businesses (an art gallery, esthetician, real estate professional, CPAs, cozy yoga studio, and more).

RapidRide transit is just outside the door!

Utilities are extra.
$50/mo for a small dog.
15% discount for 2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7751 15th Ave Nw have any available units?
7751 15th Ave Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7751 15th Ave Nw have?
Some of 7751 15th Ave Nw's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7751 15th Ave Nw currently offering any rent specials?
7751 15th Ave Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7751 15th Ave Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 7751 15th Ave Nw is pet friendly.
Does 7751 15th Ave Nw offer parking?
No, 7751 15th Ave Nw does not offer parking.
Does 7751 15th Ave Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7751 15th Ave Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7751 15th Ave Nw have a pool?
No, 7751 15th Ave Nw does not have a pool.
Does 7751 15th Ave Nw have accessible units?
No, 7751 15th Ave Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 7751 15th Ave Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7751 15th Ave Nw has units with dishwashers.

