granite counters media room

granite counters media room

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/7710-crest-dr-ne?p=Company



To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com



Sophisticated AIA award winning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom northwest contemporary with modern Green design and warm natural finishes. Newly built with dramatic atrium awash with natural light. Floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors. Radiant in floor heating, a master suite with soothing Zen bath and a flex room that can accommodate a mix of uses. Open kitchen with high efficiency appliances, honed granite, and eating bar. Laundry on the main and media room down. Built without compromise this home is healthy, eco-friendly, & the design of the future!



Terms: 1st, last, and one month's rent deposit. 9-24 month lease—possible for negotiation/discussion. No smoking. Preferably no pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.