Seattle, WA
7710 Crest Dr NE
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:09 AM

7710 Crest Dr NE

7710 Crest Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7710 Crest Drive Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
media room
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/7710-crest-dr-ne?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

Sophisticated AIA award winning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom northwest contemporary with modern Green design and warm natural finishes. Newly built with dramatic atrium awash with natural light. Floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors. Radiant in floor heating, a master suite with soothing Zen bath and a flex room that can accommodate a mix of uses. Open kitchen with high efficiency appliances, honed granite, and eating bar. Laundry on the main and media room down. Built without compromise this home is healthy, eco-friendly, & the design of the future!

Terms: 1st, last, and one month's rent deposit. 9-24 month lease—possible for negotiation/discussion. No smoking. Preferably no pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7710 Crest Dr NE have any available units?
7710 Crest Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 7710 Crest Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
7710 Crest Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7710 Crest Dr NE pet-friendly?
No, 7710 Crest Dr NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7710 Crest Dr NE offer parking?
No, 7710 Crest Dr NE does not offer parking.
Does 7710 Crest Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7710 Crest Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7710 Crest Dr NE have a pool?
No, 7710 Crest Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 7710 Crest Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 7710 Crest Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7710 Crest Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7710 Crest Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7710 Crest Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7710 Crest Dr NE does not have units with air conditioning.
