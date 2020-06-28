7700 East Green Lake Dr.N. #E5

Amenities

Condo in Seattle - Green lake - Location,Location,Location, The best of urban living in the most central& vibrant neighborhood. Live just one block from Seattles most beloved park and lake! The owner is seeking a responsible party to live in their condo while they are away for the year. This spacious 1661 SF condo consists of 2 bed, 2 baths with an open kitchen concept to dining area/living room with gas fireplace and access to patio area. The master bedroom has a gas fireplace, double closets and private bathroom with full tub and double sinks. Good sized second bedroom and second bathroom along with laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Rent includes WSG and 1 designated parking stall (Garage is not included with rental, owner will store their furniture in garage) Tenant pays own electricity, gas, internet/cable/phone and Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly - per unit). (This unit has gas heat and 2 gas fireplaces) Security deposit is $1,500, pet ok on CBC basis and additional $500 pet deposit. $45 application fee (per adult) first and deposit moves you in (if qualified)



