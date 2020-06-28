All apartments in Seattle
7700 East Green Lake Dr.N. #E5
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:29 PM

7700 East Green Lake Dr.N. #E5

7700 East Green Lake Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

7700 East Green Lake Drive North, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Condo in Seattle - Green lake - Location,Location,Location, The best of urban living in the most central& vibrant neighborhood. Live just one block from Seattles most beloved park and lake! The owner is seeking a responsible party to live in their condo while they are away for the year. This spacious 1661 SF condo consists of 2 bed, 2 baths with an open kitchen concept to dining area/living room with gas fireplace and access to patio area. The master bedroom has a gas fireplace, double closets and private bathroom with full tub and double sinks. Good sized second bedroom and second bathroom along with laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Rent includes WSG and 1 designated parking stall (Garage is not included with rental, owner will store their furniture in garage) Tenant pays own electricity, gas, internet/cable/phone and Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly - per unit). (This unit has gas heat and 2 gas fireplaces) Security deposit is $1,500, pet ok on CBC basis and additional $500 pet deposit. $45 application fee (per adult) first and deposit moves you in (if qualified)

Video Tour Link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=UaSnjen_zc8
Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE4158472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7700 East Green Lake Dr.N. #E5 have any available units?
7700 East Green Lake Dr.N. #E5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7700 East Green Lake Dr.N. #E5 have?
Some of 7700 East Green Lake Dr.N. #E5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7700 East Green Lake Dr.N. #E5 currently offering any rent specials?
7700 East Green Lake Dr.N. #E5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7700 East Green Lake Dr.N. #E5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7700 East Green Lake Dr.N. #E5 is pet friendly.
Does 7700 East Green Lake Dr.N. #E5 offer parking?
Yes, 7700 East Green Lake Dr.N. #E5 offers parking.
Does 7700 East Green Lake Dr.N. #E5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7700 East Green Lake Dr.N. #E5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7700 East Green Lake Dr.N. #E5 have a pool?
No, 7700 East Green Lake Dr.N. #E5 does not have a pool.
Does 7700 East Green Lake Dr.N. #E5 have accessible units?
No, 7700 East Green Lake Dr.N. #E5 does not have accessible units.
Does 7700 East Green Lake Dr.N. #E5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7700 East Green Lake Dr.N. #E5 does not have units with dishwashers.
