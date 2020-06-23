762 N 65th ST

Amenities

Charming 3BR House in Greenlake - Available now. 3 bedroom, 1 bath Greenlake house for rent. Great circular layout upstairs with an additional finished bedroom downstairs. Kitchen with built in dining, great for entertaining. Basement has endless storage with full size washer and dryer. Fenced in backyard with 1-car garage and alley access. 12 month lease; $2,295 deposit. Tenant pays for all utilities. Up to 2 cats allowed with additional deposit of $250/cat. No dogs.



For more information or to arrange a showing or the property, please call John L. Scott Property Management at 206-621-9840 or e-mail Jamie Schoenmakers at jschoenmakers@johnlscott.com. Please remember to include your contact phone number.



THIS PROPERTY DOES NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4579946)