762 N 65th ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

762 N 65th ST

762 North 65th Street · No Longer Available
Location

762 North 65th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Charming 3BR House in Greenlake - Available now. 3 bedroom, 1 bath Greenlake house for rent. Great circular layout upstairs with an additional finished bedroom downstairs. Kitchen with built in dining, great for entertaining. Basement has endless storage with full size washer and dryer. Fenced in backyard with 1-car garage and alley access. 12 month lease; $2,295 deposit. Tenant pays for all utilities. Up to 2 cats allowed with additional deposit of $250/cat. No dogs.

For more information or to arrange a showing or the property, please call John L. Scott Property Management at 206-621-9840 or e-mail Jamie Schoenmakers at jschoenmakers@johnlscott.com. Please remember to include your contact phone number.

THIS PROPERTY DOES NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4579946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 762 N 65th ST have any available units?
762 N 65th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 762 N 65th ST currently offering any rent specials?
762 N 65th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 762 N 65th ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 762 N 65th ST is pet friendly.
Does 762 N 65th ST offer parking?
Yes, 762 N 65th ST does offer parking.
Does 762 N 65th ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 762 N 65th ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 762 N 65th ST have a pool?
No, 762 N 65th ST does not have a pool.
Does 762 N 65th ST have accessible units?
No, 762 N 65th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 762 N 65th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 762 N 65th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 762 N 65th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 762 N 65th ST does not have units with air conditioning.
