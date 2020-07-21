All apartments in Seattle
76 Cedar St, #1211

76 Cedar St · No Longer Available
Location

76 Cedar St, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
76 Cedar St, #1211 Available 04/01/20 Premier Condo with Elliott Bay & Olympic Mountain Views! - Dont miss this unique opportunity to live in this exceptional 2 bedroom condo in one of Belltowns premier condo communities.

This corner unit faces southwest with stunning views of the sparkling lights of Seattle, the soothing waters of Elliot Bay and the majestic Olympic mountains and Rainier. Floor to ceiling windows flood the living and dining rooms with light and the wide-plank hardwood floors, slab-honed granite countertops and high end appliances appeal to the most discerning eyes and satisfies the gourmet chef. Ensuite master bathroom with high-end fixtures, both bedrooms with custom built-in closet organizers provide for the most comfortable living possible. The 2nd bedroom even has hidden twin tumble beds if you ever need them.

Enjoy all the amenities that The Parc has to offer including the amazing rooftop deck, BBQ, fitness center, guest suite, and lounge. The Parc has 24 hour concierge.

Enjoy a cup of coffee or breakfast on your own deck, or with a 97 walk score, its an easy stroll to the Sculpture Park, Pike Place Market, the waterfront, cafes, shops, fine dining, and entertainment. Or easy access to transit, I-5, and Hwy 99 to take you wherever you may want to go. Forced air heat and air conditioning. This unit also has the nicest parking space in the secure garage and a storage space. Please note that smoking and pets are not permitted.

This is urban living at its finest! Dont miss it!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2787123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 Cedar St, #1211 have any available units?
76 Cedar St, #1211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 76 Cedar St, #1211 have?
Some of 76 Cedar St, #1211's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 Cedar St, #1211 currently offering any rent specials?
76 Cedar St, #1211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Cedar St, #1211 pet-friendly?
No, 76 Cedar St, #1211 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 76 Cedar St, #1211 offer parking?
Yes, 76 Cedar St, #1211 offers parking.
Does 76 Cedar St, #1211 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 Cedar St, #1211 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Cedar St, #1211 have a pool?
No, 76 Cedar St, #1211 does not have a pool.
Does 76 Cedar St, #1211 have accessible units?
No, 76 Cedar St, #1211 does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Cedar St, #1211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 Cedar St, #1211 does not have units with dishwashers.
