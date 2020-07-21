Amenities

76 Cedar St, #1211 Available 04/01/20 Premier Condo with Elliott Bay & Olympic Mountain Views! - Dont miss this unique opportunity to live in this exceptional 2 bedroom condo in one of Belltowns premier condo communities.



This corner unit faces southwest with stunning views of the sparkling lights of Seattle, the soothing waters of Elliot Bay and the majestic Olympic mountains and Rainier. Floor to ceiling windows flood the living and dining rooms with light and the wide-plank hardwood floors, slab-honed granite countertops and high end appliances appeal to the most discerning eyes and satisfies the gourmet chef. Ensuite master bathroom with high-end fixtures, both bedrooms with custom built-in closet organizers provide for the most comfortable living possible. The 2nd bedroom even has hidden twin tumble beds if you ever need them.



Enjoy all the amenities that The Parc has to offer including the amazing rooftop deck, BBQ, fitness center, guest suite, and lounge. The Parc has 24 hour concierge.



Enjoy a cup of coffee or breakfast on your own deck, or with a 97 walk score, its an easy stroll to the Sculpture Park, Pike Place Market, the waterfront, cafes, shops, fine dining, and entertainment. Or easy access to transit, I-5, and Hwy 99 to take you wherever you may want to go. Forced air heat and air conditioning. This unit also has the nicest parking space in the secure garage and a storage space. Please note that smoking and pets are not permitted.



This is urban living at its finest! Dont miss it!



No Pets Allowed



