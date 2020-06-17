All apartments in Seattle
7550 33rd Ave NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7550 33rd Ave NE

7550 33rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7550 33rd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
7550 33rd Ave NE Available 01/05/19 Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Wedgwood, Seattle - Superb Wedgwood location near shops and restaurants. Wonderful, move-in ready, updated 3 bed/2 bth home. Inviting, light-filled living and dining room with cozy fireplace. Fully finished basement with spacious family room and large laundry room. Large, level lot with mature landscaping and grand deck perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Pictures are from 2016, property has a washer/dryer in unit already.

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. No smoking and No pets. $40 application fees per adult. Please contact us to schedule a time for a showing, applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2758662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7550 33rd Ave NE have any available units?
7550 33rd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7550 33rd Ave NE have?
Some of 7550 33rd Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7550 33rd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7550 33rd Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7550 33rd Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 7550 33rd Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7550 33rd Ave NE offer parking?
No, 7550 33rd Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 7550 33rd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7550 33rd Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7550 33rd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7550 33rd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7550 33rd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7550 33rd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7550 33rd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7550 33rd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
