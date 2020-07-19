All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

754 S Rose Street

754 South Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

754 South Rose Street, Seattle, WA 98108
South Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
clubhouse
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Project Manager - Property Id: 90140

South Park: Fantastic Location! Seattle's best kept secret. Minutes from West Seattle, White Center, Georgetown and Sodo. 12 minutes to airport. Quiet, dead end street, all homeowner occupied. Two bedroom, one bathroom upstairs apartment. Huge bedrooms with wall to wall closets. Large fenced yard for entertaining or your outdoor gear. 2 blocks from north Hwy 99, 3 blocks from south Hwy 509. Love kayaking or paddle boarding? Only blocks from the Duwamish River. Library 300 feet from front door. South Park Community Center 150' from front door. Bus Line 132, Stop No. 49731, 135' from front door. Grow your own food? Get local eggs? Marra Farm Chicken Co-op/P-Patch, 8 blocks from front door. 3 blocks away from dozens of restaurants, bars, gas station and grocery and laundromat. Easy street parking. Security deposit of $1650 with $150 of it non-refundable for utilities. Non-refundable $300 carpet cleaning. $45 application fee.
Property Id 90140

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 S Rose Street have any available units?
754 S Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 754 S Rose Street have?
Some of 754 S Rose Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 754 S Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
754 S Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 S Rose Street pet-friendly?
No, 754 S Rose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 754 S Rose Street offer parking?
No, 754 S Rose Street does not offer parking.
Does 754 S Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 754 S Rose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 S Rose Street have a pool?
No, 754 S Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 754 S Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 754 S Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 754 S Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 754 S Rose Street has units with dishwashers.
