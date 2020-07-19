754 S Rose Street

Amenities

South Park: Fantastic Location! Seattle's best kept secret. Minutes from West Seattle, White Center, Georgetown and Sodo. 12 minutes to airport. Quiet, dead end street, all homeowner occupied. Two bedroom, one bathroom upstairs apartment. Huge bedrooms with wall to wall closets. Large fenced yard for entertaining or your outdoor gear. 2 blocks from north Hwy 99, 3 blocks from south Hwy 509. Love kayaking or paddle boarding? Only blocks from the Duwamish River. Library 300 feet from front door. South Park Community Center 150' from front door. Bus Line 132, Stop No. 49731, 135' from front door. Grow your own food? Get local eggs? Marra Farm Chicken Co-op/P-Patch, 8 blocks from front door. 3 blocks away from dozens of restaurants, bars, gas station and grocery and laundromat. Easy street parking. Security deposit of $1650 with $150 of it non-refundable for utilities. Non-refundable $300 carpet cleaning. $45 application fee.

No Pets Allowed



