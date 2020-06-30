All apartments in Seattle
752 Bellevue Ave E

752 Bellevue Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

752 Bellevue Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Urban Oasis in Capitol Hill! Rent the marquee unit at the hip & recently rejuvenated Mode Condos on Capitol Hill. This 2 bed, 2 bath city home exhibits modern, clean finishes and enjoys a very rare 700+ sq. ft. private patio. You'll also enjoy secure, hassle free parking in the gated area with your own assigned parking spot. Other features include: in-unit laundry, new hardwood floors throughout and a spacious master bathroom. Enjoy the warmer months in this urban oasis where your green thumb will be the envy of all and you can brush up on your BBQ skills!

Terms: 1st months rent & $2695 security deposit. 18+ month lease. Pets okay with additional security deposit. Non-smoking. 680+ credit score. No co-signers. 3:1 income ratio. No portable screening.

Link to video: https://vimeo.com/400666693

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Bellevue Ave E have any available units?
752 Bellevue Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 752 Bellevue Ave E have?
Some of 752 Bellevue Ave E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 Bellevue Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
752 Bellevue Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Bellevue Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 752 Bellevue Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 752 Bellevue Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 752 Bellevue Ave E offers parking.
Does 752 Bellevue Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 Bellevue Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Bellevue Ave E have a pool?
No, 752 Bellevue Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 752 Bellevue Ave E have accessible units?
No, 752 Bellevue Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Bellevue Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 Bellevue Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.

