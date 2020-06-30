752 Bellevue Ave E

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Urban Oasis in Capitol Hill! Rent the marquee unit at the hip & recently rejuvenated Mode Condos on Capitol Hill. This 2 bed, 2 bath city home exhibits modern, clean finishes and enjoys a very rare 700+ sq. ft. private patio. You'll also enjoy secure, hassle free parking in the gated area with your own assigned parking spot. Other features include: in-unit laundry, new hardwood floors throughout and a spacious master bathroom. Enjoy the warmer months in this urban oasis where your green thumb will be the envy of all and you can brush up on your BBQ skills!



Terms: 1st months rent & $2695 security deposit. 18+ month lease. Pets okay with additional security deposit. Non-smoking. 680+ credit score. No co-signers. 3:1 income ratio. No portable screening.



Link to video: https://vimeo.com/400666693



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



