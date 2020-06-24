7506 26th Ave NE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to heart of Wedgewood! - Wonderful Mid Century in heart of Wedgewood! 3 bed 1,930 sq ft one story home w/ basement. Charming floor plan perfect for entertaining. Sun-washed living room w/ cozy fireplace; bright & open kitchen w/ breakfast bar overlooking family room. Dual sliders to deck from master & family room. Nice sized level backyard. Walk to park, and Close to UW/ University village/restaurants! 1 year lease term

*Pet Friendly with Monthly Pet Rent $50/per pet per month for dogs (under 50lbs) and cats only.



(RLNE4717680)